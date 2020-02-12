Demi Lovato explains new tattoo that represents her 'spiritual awakening'

Demi Lovato revealed her latest tattoo on social media and the special meaning behind it.

The 27-year-old singer explained in a post on Tuesday that she'd been quiet on social media to prepare for her Grammys comeback and Super Bowl performance and, in the process, got an "incredibly meaningful" tattoo.

“I recently went dark on social media in preparation for my Grammy and Super Bowl performances but while I was off socials I got this incredibly meaningful tattoo done by @alessandro_capozzi,” Lovato wrote, referring to the celebrity artist.

“Getting tatted by him was an experience I’ve never had before.. no idea what I was going to get done, I told him about my life and where I was at in that moment and we created a combination on images that best symbolized the spiritual awakening I was having,” the entertainer continued.

“Having a fallen angel being lifted by 3, pure, angelic doves (the Holy trinity) as her inner light is being guided by a higher consciousness, and the disintegration of her dark wings was representing the darkness I was shedding.

“Thank you for this special experience.. the only bummer is I can’t physically see this amazing artwork because it’s on my back!” she joked. “ps. I still can’t believe how life like this looks and it healed amazing as well."

Lovato returned to the stage at the January music awards show for the first time since her near-fatal overdose in July 2018 to sing her new song "Anyone." It was such an emotional performance that she had to restart.

While at Super Bowl LIV, she belted out the national anthem and received high praise online. In addition to music, Lovato has also signed on to host a talk show on the soon-to-launch streaming platform Quibi.

Provisionally titled “Pillow Talk With Demi Lovato,” the series will see the singer and actress conduct candid, unfiltered conversations with both expert and celebrity guests. The show is slated to explore topics such as activism, body positivity, sex, gender identity, relationships, social media, and wellness.

