Demi Lovato performs national anthem at Super Bowl LIV, receives praise online

After debuting her song "Anyone" at last week's Grammy Awards, Demi Lovato has returned to the stage once again to perform the national anthem at Super Bowl LIV.

The singer, 27, followed gospel singer Yolanda Adams' performance of "America the Beautiful," and performed a version of "The Star-Spangled Banner" that received praise online.

DEMI LOVATO PREDICTED SHE WOULD PERFORM NATIONAL ANTHEM AT THE SUPER BOWL A DECADE AGO

"#DemiLovato KILLED THE NATIONAL ANTHEM!!!! BEAUTIFUL JOB!," wrote one Twitter user.

"#Demi got me feeling some type of way #SuperBowl," said another.

NFL SUPER BOWL LIV PERFORMANCE PREVIEW PLUS A LOOK BACK AT PAST HALFTIME SHOWS

A third wrote: "Holy chills. That National Anthem was amazing."

Hoda Kotb also shared her support.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Yes #demilovato," she wrote. "That was perfect ... as are you."