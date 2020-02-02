Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Super Bowl
Published

Demi Lovato performs national anthem at Super Bowl LIV, receives praise online

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Feb. 2Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Feb. 2

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for Feb. 2 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

After debuting her song "Anyone" at last week's Grammy Awards, Demi Lovato has returned to the stage once again to perform the national anthem at Super Bowl LIV.

The singer, 27, followed gospel singer Yolanda Adams' performance of "America the Beautiful," and performed a version of "The Star-Spangled Banner" that received praise online.

DEMI LOVATO PREDICTED SHE WOULD PERFORM NATIONAL ANTHEM AT THE SUPER BOWL A DECADE AGO

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato (Getty)

"#DemiLovato KILLED THE NATIONAL ANTHEM!!!! BEAUTIFUL JOB!," wrote one Twitter user.

"#Demi got me feeling some type of way #SuperBowl," said another.

NFL SUPER BOWL LIV PERFORMANCE PREVIEW PLUS A LOOK BACK AT PAST HALFTIME SHOWS

A third wrote: "Holy chills. That National Anthem was amazing."

Hoda Kotb also shared her support.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Yes #demilovato," she wrote. "That was perfect ... as are you."