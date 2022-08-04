Demi Lovato shades 12-year age gap with ex Wilmer Valderrama in new song ’29,’ fans speculate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Demi Lovato is shading her ex-boyfriend actor Wilmer Valderrama in her new song "29," fans have speculated.

The song, which is part of her new "Holy Fvck" album, begins with the lines "Petal on the vine/ Too young to drink wine/ Just five years of bleeders/ Student and a teacher/ Far from innocent, what the f--k's consent?/Numbers told you not to, but that didn't stop you."

The singer, who is 29, met the "That 70s Show" star when she was 17 and he was 29.

"When I first met Wilmer he was 29," she said in her 2017 documentary "Simply Complicated." "I met him on Jan. 11 of 2010, and it was at a PSA shoot at his house for the 2010 census forms," she said.

She said the only reason she agreed to do the PSA was because she heard it was at his house and thought he was "really cute."

"I met him and I laid eyes on him for the first time, I was in hair and makeup and he came in and sat down and I was like 'I love this man' and 'I have to have him,’" she said. "But I was only 17, so he was like, 'Get away from me.' After I turned 18, we began dating."

The song’s chorus continues: "Finally 29/ Funny, just like you were you at the time/ Thought it was a teenage dream, just a fantasy/

But was it yours or was it mine?/ 17, 29."

The couple dated from 2010 until 2016.

A TikTok video by @demi_artistry that showed pictures of the former couple over the song went viral, with fans leaving their thoughts on the track’s message.

"When we grow up we realize how wrong somethings were that happened to us," one commenter wrote while another said "Who cares if she wanted to start the relationship? As the ADULT it’s his job to say no."

A third wrote, "He did some messed up s--t to Lindsay Lohan too. Can’t convince me otherwise," referencing Valderrama’s short-lived engagement to the "Parent Trap" actress in 2004 when she was 18.

Another person expressed support for the actor. "So now she's going to run his name through the mud for a comeback? I remember reading articles talking about how supportive he's been to her for AGES."

Lovato told Harper’s Bazaar in 2020 of Valderrama, "I’m really happy for him and I wish him nothing but the best, but we’re not in each other’s lives, haven’t spoken in a long time. But I think I needed that because I needed to learn to be OK on my own. When you get into a relationship with somebody at that young of an age and then you spend six years with somebody, you don’t really get to learn about yourself."

Valderrama is now engaged to model Amanda Pacheco, 30. The couple share baby daughter Nakano together.

Lovato was briefly engaged to actor Max Ehrich, 31, in 2020.