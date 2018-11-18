Demi Lovato fires back at fan who says her team is 'rotten' and only interested in her wealth

Demi Lovato is telling it how it is.

The 26-year-old singer replied to a fan who wrote that Lovato's team is "rotten" and that they only care about her money instead of her well-being.

“It was completely unfair to fire Dani, she’s one of the few who really cares about Demi’s health and has been helping her for 3 years, she’s surrounded by people who only care about her money and she does not see it," a tweet posted on Instagram on Thursday read. The caption, meanwhile, said: "The demi team is so rotten and she does not realize it, needs a total change, mainly from dancers pretending to be friends like @d...... and others."

Lovato, however, did not agree with the post and replied, "You have no idea what you're talking about," also adding, "True friends don't do interviews about you when you OD."

While many fans speculated that it might have been her longtime friend and backup dancer Dani Vitale, Lovato could have been referring to her former trainer, Danielle Martin, who did an interview with Radar last week and revealed that she was no longer working with Lovato.

“I lost my job for speaking up for her, to be honest,” Martin explained. “Pretty sad. I did nothing but empower her. Nothing bad to say. The people around her I’m sure were happy to run to her. They told her I was taking the situation and making it all about me. I’d never do that. Not ever. I was standing up for her. That’s all."

Meanwhile, Vitale did speak out on a couple occasions after fans accused her of being the reason Lovato relapsed. In August, she denied rumors that she gave the singer drugs, writing on Instagram, “I have NEVER touched nor even SEEN a drug in my entire life. I DO NOT DO DRUGS, nor would I ever encourage, or supply them to anyone I love."

“The circulation of an UNTRUE story on the internet yanked my life, my reputation, my name and everything I have worked so hard to stand for, out from underneath me," she added in the lengthy post.

Lovato also appeared to have unfollowed Iggy Azalea on Instagram. The rapper spoke with ET in July, shortly after the former Disney Channel star was hospitalized, and admitted that she had known about her friend's relapse.

"I had known about it, as a close friend," Azalea revealed. "So I had really wanted for her to be the one to tell people that. And I worried a lot, as her friend, that something was going to leak or somebody would somehow take that and use it negatively against her, or to make her seem like she's got a secret."

"It's not my business to say to my friend, 'You need to fess up,'" she continued. "But as a friend, you worry and you're like, 'Oh, my God, my friend, she has this thing that people can use against her and I really want her to own it.' And she did!"

Lovato was hospitalized in July from an apparent overdose and then entered a rehab facility once she was released. Earlier this month she left rehab, with a source telling ET that she was sticking with her treatment.

“Demi is happy and healthy has done a complete 180 since she overdosed. Her 90 days in rehab have truly turned her life around,” the insider shared. “She wants to remain out of rehab. She has a sober coach and a complete support system.”

The source added that the singer’s effort to maintain her sobriety has forced her to totally rethink her daily habits.

“Demi has struggled for so long with addiction and her friends and family couldn’t be more proud of her work,” the insider stated. “This process has been incredibly beneficial to Demi in so many ways. She is not only clean and sober but she has an entirely new lifestyle.”