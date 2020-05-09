Dee Snider's daughter rescued from Peru by US Embassy after being stuck there for weeks amid coronavirus ban

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Dee Snider's daughter has safely returned home to California after being stuck in Peru for weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Twisted Sister frontman confirmed that his daughter Cheyenne was rescued by the help of the U.S. Embassy in Lima following a connection his publicist had to former Secretary of Homeland Security Tom Ridge, Page Six reported.

"He was able to get my daughter out," Snider confirmed to the outlet, noting she's now back home in Los Angeles, Calif.

He added that Cheynne's first update once she touched U.S. soil was a picture of her in a Miami airport.

"She was in a too-cool-for-school pose and I said, 'You know what, I'm so grateful to see that attitude because it could've been stolen from her by bad people,'" he added.

The singer explained that Cheyenne was stuck in the country for two weeks. He had previously posted a video message to social media discussing Cheyenne's situation and called on the United States government to take better action toward getting citizens out of the foreign country.

Cheyenne initially traveled to the country for a spiritual retreat.

"There are literally thousands of American citizens stuck in foreign countries under quarantine and not being allowed to return home. Thousands and I know this because my daughter Chey, or Cheyenne, is one of over 800 stuck in Peru right now," Snider said in March. "The borders have been closed and they… there are no flights going out. They are not being let out.”

At the time, the singer told Yahoo! that Cheyenne was safe but was worried that wouldn't always be the case.

Fortunately, the rocker was able to communicate with his daughter during the scary situation because she still had access to the Internet.