Courtney Stodden says 'recent entanglement' with Brian Austin Green is 'catalyst' of new song, 'Side Effects'

EXCLUSIVE: Courtney Stodden has released a new song titled "Side Effects," which, she says, is partly inspired by her "recent entanglement" with "Beverly Hills, 90210" star Brian Austin Green.

"'Side Effects' is about that feeling you have when you leave an entanglement," she told Fox News in a statement on Thursday of her new tune, which is currently available on SoundCloud.

"You got a bad dose of a bad actor and just want to be sober again," she continued. "The high isn’t worth the side effects."

When asked if she was referring to Green, 47, Stodden said: "Yes, it’s inspired by that recent entanglement."

She then noted that it is "the catalyst" of the song, but explained that "overall" the single is "inspired about my love life."

In the chorus, Stodden, 25, sings: "And now I’m so tired / Tired of it, I get so sick / Dealing with your Side / Side Effects, your side effects / You don’t know how hard it gets / When I suffer from your side effects / And now I’m so tired, Tired of it / Your side effects."

Earlier this month, Stodden opened up for the first time about her rumored romance with Megan Fox's soon-to-be ex-husband.

In an exclusive statement to Fox News at the time, Stodden claimed that she and Green were having fun together and suggested they were physical until she felt compelled to block his number.

"I had blocked him after several other women who he was playing came forward to me," Stodden alleged. "I stand with them and I believe them.

"Brian wanted me to remain his little secret," she claimed, further calling Green "a womanizer."

Stodden's statement to Fox News came just days after Green was captured on video telling TMZ that Stodden is "super nice but disappointing." He explained his disappointment came from Stodden's recent release of a video of the two of them in a hot tub, which she posted to Instagram one day after he was spotted with model Tina Louise.

Green claimed the video was a month old and that Stodden released it to "create problems" for himself and Tina Louise.

Stodden told Fox News that she was "stunned" by Green's comments about her.

"He looks a bit unhinged," she continued before claiming: "The truth is that Brian is disappointed in himself."

Stodden said she was moving on, however, and focusing on her single "Side Effects," reiterating at the time that the song would mirror her love life, specifically "the repercussions many of us women face when being used."

She also told us she's been "hard at work" on her first memoir.

A rep for Green did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.