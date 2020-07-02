Courtney Stodden posts video with shirtless Brian Austin Green following his divorce from Megan Fox

Courtney Stodden is spending time with Brian Austin Green following his divorce from Megan Fox.

The former teen bride and the actor were spotted close to one another in a video posted to Stodden's Instagram account on Wednesday. The two appeared to be next to one another in a pool or hot tub as Green, 46, was shirtless and Stodden's pink bathing suit top was visible.

Fans were left confused by the short video as Stodden, 25, and Green say hello to a female named Ashley, who doesn't appear in the clip. Stodden also referenced the actor's former role as David Silver on "Beverly Hills, 90210" by writing in the caption, "9021 now I kn0w..."

Stodden and Green fueled dating rumors last month when the two were spotted picking up food at a Mexican restaurant together, per People magazine. While the recent video shows the two close together in what appears to be a body of water, reps for both did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment.

In May, Green confirmed that he and Fox, 34, were calling it quits on their marriage of nearly 10 years.

"I wanted people to hear everything from me, and this is it," Green said on his podcast, "...with Brian Austin Green" in an episode titled "Context."

Green then said that last year "around Halloween, Thanksgiving time" Fox was gone for several weeks out of the country to film a movie and while she was gone, he dreamed that there was a distance between them that actualized when she arrived home. According to Green, Fox was gone for about five and a half weeks, which is the "longest that she's been gone" for work.

"I gave her a couple weeks, I figured she's been out of the country, she's jet-lagged, she's been shooting nights, I have to give her some time to recoup a little bit and get back into life, and so I did," he said.

After two weeks, nothing had changed between the pair, and Fox revealed to her husband that she'd enjoyed her time alone and even liked herself "better during that experience."

Green said he was "shocked" and "upset about it," but "wasn't upset at her."

"It wasn't a choice she made," he said. "That's the way she honestly felt."

Green and Fox share three children, Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3.

Meanwhile, Fox has been photographed with Machine Gun Kelly in recent weeks after she appeared in his latest music video and Stodden's divorce from Doug Hutchison was finalized earlier this year.