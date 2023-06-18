Country stars celebrate Father's Day: Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, and Luke Combs receive love on the holiday

Some of country music's biggest crooners also hold the title of devoting dad.

To mark the holiday, some posted to their social media about being proud papas, while others got some love from their partners with sweet family photos.

Many stars were recently gathered in Nashville for CMA Fest, where Jason Aldean and Keith Urban told Fox News Digital about their unique Father's Day plans, emphasizing how much they just wanted to be with their family.

Jason Aldean

"My Father's Day plans are always the same man - I want to wake up, hangout with my kids, maybe grill out, watch them swim in the pool, and watch some baseball. Or whatever's on TV that day," he told Fox News Digital at CMA Fest. "Father's Day is usually a short-lived thing for me because my wife's birthday is like two days later."

"So it's like Father's Day: ‘Ok you’re done. Now it’s my birthday.' And then that lasts like two weeks," he joked of wife Brittany's approach for the celebratory days. "She does great for Father's Day, making sure it's like a great day for me but her birthday…definitely takes the cake a couple days later."

Brittany turns 34 on June 19. The couple share two children together, Memphis and Navy. He has two daughters, Keeley and Kendyl with ex-wife Jessica Ussery.

Aldean also shared a post dedicated to his father on Instagram.

"Happy Father’s Day to the one and only @bigdawg1953 I don’t think you realize how much moms and dads do until you have kids yourself," Aldean wrote. "Blessed to have had this guy as my role model. Love you Pops."

He also joked that he was "pretty sure we were a few shots of tequila in when we took this pic," referring the drinks they have in hand in the photo.

Keith Urban

Urban gave Fox News Digital insight into his relationship with his two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, both of whom he shares with wife of nearly 17-years, Nicole Kidman.

The Australian native laughed when asked at CMA Fest if the crowd at his shows or his two girls were harder to impress, admitting, "Well, uh, it can be a bit of both, right?"

"I'm excited for Father's Day," he continued, acknowledging that Australia celebrates the holiday on a different day. This year it will be September 3.

"I think Australia has a different date for Father's Day, which is confusing. Or great - we can have two of them. …But I'm always hoping the crowd likes what we do as well," he said, circling back to the original question.

Urban revealed that he had no plans for Father's Day other than to "be with the family."

Luke Combs

Luke Combs and his wife, Nicole Hocking are expecting their second baby this year, due in September according to the singer's Instagram page.

Hocking took to her IG story to share a sweet moment of Combs playing guitar with their first baby, Tex, who they welcomed in June 2022.

"Happy Father's Day to Tex's dad!!" Hocking wrote. "He is so lucky to have a role model like you in his life. You're crushing the dad game. We all love you."

She also wished her dad a "Happy Father's Day," writing that he is "an absolute legend."

Jana Kramer

Jana Kramer recently announced she was expecting her third child, her first with her fiancé, former soccer player Allan Russell.

Kramer has two children with her ex-husband, ex-husband Mike Caussin – Jolie, 7, and Jace, 4. Russell also has a 16-year-old son from a previous relationship.

For Father's Day, Kramer celebrated her blended family by sharing photos of Russell, Caussin and her own dad on Instagram.

"Happy fathers days to all the dads out there especially these three," she wrote.

Toby Keith

Country icon Toby Keith shared a throwback photo with his son, Stelen, to celebrate the holiday.

"Who's your daddy?!," he wrote in the playful caption. "Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there."

Keith is also dad to two daughters, Shelley Covel Rowland and Krystal Keith, who is following in her dad's musical footsteps.

Jessie James Decker

Jessie James Decker posted a beach family photo with her husband, Eric Decker, and their three children, Vivianne, 9, and sons Eric Jr., 8, and Forrest, 5, for the holiday.

"Happy Father’s Day to @ericdecker the best daddy to our babies," the singer wrote in the caption.

She also shared a daddy/daughter photo of Eric with Vivianne, and a boys photo with sons Eric Jr. and Forrest, as well as an extended family photo.

"And Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing dads in our family," Decker added.

Chris Janson

Chris Janon shared a fun montage of family photos on his social media from throughout the years set to his song "Bein' a Dad."

He reiterated his love of fatherhood in the caption, writing, "I love Bein a Dad! Happy Father's Day!"

Janson is a father to two children, Jesse Bo and Georgia, with wife Kelly Lynn. He's also step-dad to Lynn's two children from a previous relationship.

The platinum-selling artist spoke with "Fox & Friends" co-hosts Ainsley Earhardt, Pete Hegseth and Brian Kilmeade last year about valuing family and what he wants to be remembered for.

"Moralistic values are number one for me," said Janson. "So whenever I introduce myself to someone, I want them to remember. I don't care about having a legacy of music someday that's going to come and go always with anybody in the public eye. But I want to be remembered as a great dad, a great father, a great Christian, a great husband, a great guy for conservation, somebody who helped out and did their part."

