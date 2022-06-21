Expand / Collapse search
Babies
Published

Luke Combs, wife Nicole Hocking welcome baby boy

Nicole Combs shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Luke Combs and his wife, Nicole Hocking, have a new addition to their family.

On Tuesday, Hocking took to Instagram to share that the couple have welcomed their first child together, Tex Lawrence Combs.

"It’s going to be hard to top this past Father’s Day," Nicole wrote.

Nicole Hocking and Luke Combs have welcomed their first child together.

Nicole Hocking and Luke Combs have welcomed their first child together. (Getty Images)

"Welcome to the world, Tex Lawrence Combs. You are the best chillest angel boy and I’m so happy I was chosen to be your mom. These are the days."

Combs and his wife tied the knot on Aug. 1, 2020. In January, Combs shared that the couple was expecting in a Twitter post. 

"Here we go y’all! Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring," Combs, 31, wrote. "Couldn’t be more excited to start a family with this babe. It’s gonna be a hell of a ride."

The announcement was shared alongside several pictures of the couple, which see the pair holding up an ultrasound of their baby as well as Hocking cradling her baby bump.

 "Yesterday was the best day of my life. I got to marry my best friend. I love you @nicohocking, here's to forever," the "She’s Got The Best of Me" singer wrote on Instagram along with photos from the ceremony.

Hocking also shared the news on social media and called the couple's wedding "the most special day."

Nicole Hocking and Luke Combs married on Aug. 1, 2020.

Nicole Hocking and Luke Combs married on Aug. 1, 2020. (Matt Winkelmeyer/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM)

"I'm so happy to spend the rest of my life with you!" she continued. "Although we wish would could [sic] have had every single one of our family & friends there, we can't wait to celebrate with everyone next year!"

The country music star and Hocking began dating in 2016 and announced their engagement in November 2018.

Fox News' Mariah Haas and Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

