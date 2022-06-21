Luke Combs, wife Nicole Hocking welcome baby boy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Luke Combs and his wife, Nicole Hocking, have a new addition to their family.

On Tuesday, Hocking took to Instagram to share that the couple have welcomed their first child together, Tex Lawrence Combs.

"It’s going to be hard to top this past Father’s Day," Nicole wrote.

"Welcome to the world, Tex Lawrence Combs. You are the best chillest angel boy and I’m so happy I was chosen to be your mom. These are the days."

Combs and his wife tied the knot on Aug. 1, 2020. In January, Combs shared that the couple was expecting in a Twitter post.

"Here we go y’all! Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring," Combs, 31, wrote. "Couldn’t be more excited to start a family with this babe. It’s gonna be a hell of a ride."

The announcement was shared alongside several pictures of the couple, which see the pair holding up an ultrasound of their baby as well as Hocking cradling her baby bump.

"Yesterday was the best day of my life. I got to marry my best friend. I love you @nicohocking, here's to forever," the "She’s Got The Best of Me" singer wrote on Instagram along with photos from the ceremony.

Hocking also shared the news on social media and called the couple's wedding "the most special day."

"I'm so happy to spend the rest of my life with you!" she continued. "Although we wish would could [sic] have had every single one of our family & friends there, we can't wait to celebrate with everyone next year!"

The country music star and Hocking began dating in 2016 and announced their engagement in November 2018.

Fox News' Mariah Haas and Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.