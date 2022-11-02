Keith Urban talks Las Vegas residency and his new music: It's all about 'human connection'

Keith Urban is excited to get back to performing live for his fans after the pandemic canceled parts of his tour back in 2020.

In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Urban spoke about how excited he is for his new Las Vegas residency – which starts its 16 date-run March 3, 2023 – detailing what makes this one different from the last, and what he hopes audiences will feel when they are watching the show. The Grammy award-winning star also promised a bigger and better number than his residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace because he has a bigger stage that he is "going to take advantage of."

Urban hopes those who come to his show at the Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood are able to enjoy the concert and experience "a sense of what brings us all together versus what, divides us." He is excited to feel the general sense of togetherness with his fans, something that has been missing from his life because of the pandemic.

"It's just escapism and a good two plus hours of that kind of connection, really just human connection," Urban told Fox News Digital. "I don't mean to sound all hippie dippy about that, but I really mean that. I just mean we're so focused on all the things that are different about us right now, and my job is to find the commonalities."

Attendees can expect to hear some of Urban's new music in his residency show, as well as some fan-favorites. As for what inspired his latest tracks?

"The spirit of this new music was born [from] questioning what kind of music made me love country music in the first place, because I'd been finding myself not as inspired by a lot of things, and I wanted to get that inspiration back," Urban explained. "When I heard things like ‘Bright Lights Baby,’ when I heard ‘Straight Coal Mine,’ it was literally a case of, 'Yeah, that's that's the kind of song I loved when I moved to town…that speaks to me.'"

His newest song, "Brown Eyes Baby," was a song Urban connected with immediately, sharing he felt the song was meant for him from the first moment he heard it. He says it is not uncommon for him to connect with a song right away and want to record it for himself, however, he cannot always put his finger on what draws him to each song.

"Me listening to it is the same thing as hearing it on the radio or hearing it on streaming, or someone sending it to me, like a friend saying, ‘Hey, check this new song and I really love it,’" Urban said. "That's what it's like in my experience with it. I hear it and go, ‘Oh my God, I love this song.’ I may not even know why necessarily, but it just speaks to me, and ‘Brown Eyes Baby’ definitely did that right away."

When it comes specifically to "Brown Eyes Baby," he expressed his love for the melody is what first grabbed his attention, saying "as soon as I heard that melody, I was really interested in the song." The song's melody combined with the lyrics drew Urban in and from then on he knew he had to record the song.

As important as the melody is, Urban is also drawn to songs containing a message.

"I love songs that are about trying to help somebody realize their full potential and bring someone back to life. I've been very fortunate that people do that for me, and I think a big part of my job when I tour is trying to say, 'Let's be aspirational tonight, let's lift this thing up,'" he said. "I know where you've been, and I get all of that, but let's now lift up into the light and move forward. That song definitely had that about it."

Urban's most recent album, "The Speed of Now Part I," was released in 2020, but due to the pandemic, he was never able to complete his world tour. He is all set to travel to Australia next month to perform, something he has been trying to do since December 2020.

"We were supposed to be there in December 2020, and then they went, ‘I think we have to push that to December 21.’ I'm like, ‘Wow, that far away.’ They're like, 'Yeah, but you'll be fine,'" Urban explained. "But December 21 (came around) and then turned out a lot of the world was (okay), but Australia wasn't so, 21 became 22, and finally we're getting to come back down and play, which would be great. "

Since the show had to be rescheduled a few times, some show elements, such as a duet with singer Pink, will have to be done virtually, but he is still excited to finally be able to share his album with his Australian fans.

Most musicians tend to have a pre-show ritual they have to go through before each show, however, Urban says he does not really do anything specific, just whatever it takes for him to get pumped up for the show.

"It's a big part of what I do and why I do what I do, so I think they're thrilled that I'm back out on the road." — Keith Urban on his family

"It really runs the gamut of sometimes just wanting to be quiet before a show, sometimes wanting to be insanely loud, sometimes wanting to be on my own, and sometimes wanting to be with a crowd of people," Urban explained. "I think just being in the moment with what whatever is needed to come out swinging."

Urban described his family as super close. The singer is married to actress Nicole Kidman, and together they share daughters Sunday Rose, 14, and Faith Margaret, 11, who he notes are very supportive of him when he tours.

"Depending on where we're playing, they'll come out sporadically," Urban shared.

"They also know I love touring. I love getting out, and playing live is a huge part of who I am," he said. "It's a big part of what I do and why I do what I do, so I think they're thrilled that I'm back out on the road."