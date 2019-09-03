Taylor Dye, of Maddie & Tae, announces engagement to Josh Kerr: 'Can’t wait to love you forever'

Taylor Dye is officially off the market.

Dye, one half of the country duo Maddie & Tae, announced her engagement to fellow artist Josh Kerr on Instagram Tuesday.

"can’t wait to love you forever Joshua Peter Kerr WE’RE ENGAGED!!!!!!!!!!" Dye, 23, posted along with several photos from when Kerr popped the question.

MADDIE & TAE PUSH BACK AGAINST COUNTRY MUSIC CLICHÉS

Kerr shared several additional photos from the special moment on his Instagram page.

CARRIE UNDERWOOD OPENER MADDIE MARLOW SAYS SHE CHANGED HER WEDDING DATE THREE TIMES FOR SINGER'S TOUR

"bought the house. got the ring. asked her dad. got the girl. forever started Sept 2nd. I love you @taylordye," he shared.

Dye's singing partner, Maddie Marlow, commented on the photo, "WOOOO HOOOO!!!!! Congrats you love birds!!"

Marlow has her own reason to celebrate — she is planning her wedding this year to Jonah Font after announcing their engagement in 2018.

MADDIE & TAE FOLLOW UP THEIR CONTROVERSIAL TUNE WITH DEBUT ALBUM 'START HERE'

She recently shared pictures from her bachelorette party.

Maddie & Tae rose to fame when they released "Girl In A Country Song" in 2015.