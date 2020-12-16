'The Cosby Show' star Keshia Knight Pulliam engaged

Keshia Knight Pulliam, best known for her role as Rudy Huxtable on "The Cosby Show," is engaged to fellow actor Brad James.

The 39-year-old actor popped the big question to the 41-year-old actress earlier this month in Atlanta.

"Keisha and Brad are excited to find their happily ever after," her rep told People magazine. The couple celebrated the exciting news with Pulliam's three-year-old daughter, Ella, from her previous marriage.

The event was a "magical, intimate, COVID compliant evening filled with love."

"I said Yes!! ❤️💍," the "House Of Payne" actress wrote on social media. "I LOVE YOU @mrbradjames! This is my favorite photo from our magical engagement dinner. My desire is a lifetime and beyond filled with love & family. My heart is so filled with joy!! So excited to continue to choose each other & our family every day."

Pulliam met James while filming the TV movie "Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta" in 2019. Pulliam was previously married to former NFL star Ed Hartwell but they split in 2016.

"Honestly we just hit it off," Pulliam said of her impression of James in an interview with 9Mag TV. "We had a lot of downtime; there was a lot going on filming that project. So there were times where we would all be sitting in the cast seats or the van just talking."

James has also been married before and Pulliam believes their prior experiences have strengthened their relationship.

"I think it’s better when you’ve been married before because you’re very clear in what you don’t desire. It makes it so much clearer when you see what it is you do want," she said.

James is best known for his role as Todd in the Tyler Perry series "For Better or For Worse," which aired on cable's TBS and then the Oprah Winfrey Network from 2011 to 2017.