Coming up on Fox News: June 7, 2019 and this weekend

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Charles Payne, host of Fox Business' "Making Money with Charles Payne," previews the May jobs report; singer Michael Ray performs in Fox & Friends' All-American Summer Concert Series.

Special Report, 6 p.m. ET: Bret Baier interviews Ahmed Maiteeq, vice chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya.

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: A breakdown of Friday's new jobs report.

Varney & Co., 9 a.m. ET: Kevin Hassett, outgoing chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers

Lou Dobbs Tonight, 7 p.m. ET: Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: " 'Full-blown Emergency' at the Southern Border" - U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported more than 144,000 undocumented immigrants at the U.S-Mexico in May, the highest monthly total in 13 years. Fox News' Jeff Paul discuss the conditions at the border. Will Big Government break up Big Tech? Lawmakers are planning a massive investigation into technology giants like Google and Amazon. Judge Andrew Napolitano, Fox News senior judicial analyst, discusses whether these companies are monopolies and if the government should do anything about it. Plus, commentary by Robby Soave, associate editor at Reason.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Adm. James Stavridis, operating executive with the Carlyle Group, on fallout from President Trump's trip to Europe; Retired Army Capt. Leslie Smith, Ambassadors Council for the Gary Sinise Foundation; Shannon Bream, host of "Fox News @ Night," and Dana Perino, host of "The Daily Briefing," on the day's top headlines.

The Todd Starnes Show, Noon ET: Bill Donahue, president of the Catholic League, will discuss why he believes President Trump should withdraw the nomination of Michael Bogren to the district court for the Western District of Michigan. And floral artist Barronelle Stutzman and attorney John Bursch will discuss why the Washington state Supreme Court ruled against their religious freedom case.

The Guy Benson Show, 3 p.m. ET: Dana Perino, host of "The Daily Briefing," and Jessica Tarlov, Fox News contributor and senior director of Research for Bustle.com, will weigh in on the top headlines of the day.

On Fox News Weekend:

Saturday:

Cavuto Live, 10 a.m. ET: Ken Starr, former Whitewater independent counsel, reacts to the ongoing battle among Democrats on whether to begin impeachment proceedings against President Trump. U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., on the Big Tech crackdown in Washington, D.C. Plus, new lessons from D-Day.