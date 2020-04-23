Everything coming to and leaving Netflix in May 2020

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

With another month behind us comes the exciting time when Netflix and other streaming services swap content in and out of their libraries.

As the popular streaming service continues to come out with new and exciting originals and adds some older fan favorites, May looks like it will have a little something for everyone.

Action-horror fans can get excited for the first three “Underworld” movies to drop on the first of the month, while comedy fanatics will be able to stream a new stand-up special from Jerry Seinfeld and watch Jim Carrey classics “Ace Venture: Pet Detective," as well as “Fun with Dick and Jane.” Meanwhile, drama fans can look forward to the Revolutionary War movie “The Patriot.”

However, the end of the month also means it’s users’ last call to see some popular favorites that already exist on Netflix, but are going away very soon. By the end of the month, fans will lose out on movies like the “Austin Powers” trilogy, as well as “Final Destination” one through three.

With so much coming and going, below is a rundown of everything that’s changing on Netflix to help you plan your next monthly TV and film binge:

Available May 1

All Day and a Night

Almost Happy

Get In

CORONAVIRUS PREVENTION TIPS FOR PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC ILLNESS

Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy

The Half Of It

Hollywood.

Into the Night

Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2.

Mrs. Serial Killer

Reckoning: Season 1

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story

Den of Thieves

For Colored Girls

Fun with Dick & Jane

I Am Divine

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Masha and the Bear: Season 4

Material

Monthly Girls' Nozaki Kun: Season 1

Sinister

Song of the Sea

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Heartbreak Kid

The Patriot

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Urban Cowboy

What a Girl Wants

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Available May 4

Arctic Dogs

WHY DO SOME COUNTRIES STILL HAVE NEXT TO NO RECORDED OUTBREAKS OF CORONAVIRUS?

Available May 5

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill

Available May 6

Workin' Moms: Season 4

Available May 7

Scissor Seven: Season 2

Available May 8

18 regali

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt

Dead to Me: Season 2

The Eddy

The Hollow: Season 2

House at the End of the Street

Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2

Rust Valley Restorers: Season.

Valeria

Available May 9

Charmed: Season 2

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 16

Available May 11

Bordertown: Season 3

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics

Trial By Media

Available May 12

True: Terrific Tales

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend

Available May 13

The Wrong Missy

Available May 14

Riverdale: Season 4

CORONAVIRUS PREVENTION TIPS: HOW TO STOP TOUCHING YOUR FACE

Available May 15

Chichipatos

District 9

I Love You, Stupid

Inhuman Resources

Magic for Humans: Season 3

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5

White Lines

Available May 16

La reina de Indias y el conquistador

Public Enemies

United 93

Available May 17

Soul Surfer

Available May 18

The Big Flower Fight

Available May 19

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything

Sweet Magnolias

Trumbo

Available May 20

Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall

The Flash: Season 6

Rebelión de los Godinez

CORONAVIRUS VACCINE DEVELOPMENT: WHERE DOES IT STAND?

Available May 22

Control Z

History 101

Just Go With It

THE LOVEBIRDS

Selling Sunset: Season 2

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2

Available May 23

Dynasty: Season 3

Available May 25

Ne Zha

Norm of the North: Family Vacation

Uncut Gems

Available May 26

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

Available May 27

I’m No Longer Here

The Lincoln Lawyer

Available May 28

Dorohedoro

La corazonada

Available May 29

Space Force

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3

FLYING DURING THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK: SHOULD I CANCEL MY FLIGHT? WHAT PRECAUTIONS CAN I TAKE?

Available May 31

High Strung Free Dance

Leaving May 1

John Carter

Leaving May 15

Limitless

The Place Beyond the Pines

Leaving May 17

Royal Pains: Season 1-8

Leaving May 18

Scandal: Season 1-7

Leaving May 19

Black Snake Moan

Carriers

Evolution

The First Wives Club

It Takes Two

Love, Rosie

She's Out of My League

What's Eating Gilbert Grape

Young Adult

Yours, Mine and Ours

Leaving May 25

Bitten: Season 1-3

Leaving May 25

Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere: Collection 1

Leaving May 31

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Dear John

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Final Destination

The Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

My Girl

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!