Everything coming to and leaving Netflix in May 2020
With another month behind us comes the exciting time when Netflix and other streaming services swap content in and out of their libraries.
As the popular streaming service continues to come out with new and exciting originals and adds some older fan favorites, May looks like it will have a little something for everyone.
Action-horror fans can get excited for the first three “Underworld” movies to drop on the first of the month, while comedy fanatics will be able to stream a new stand-up special from Jerry Seinfeld and watch Jim Carrey classics “Ace Venture: Pet Detective," as well as “Fun with Dick and Jane.” Meanwhile, drama fans can look forward to the Revolutionary War movie “The Patriot.”
However, the end of the month also means it’s users’ last call to see some popular favorites that already exist on Netflix, but are going away very soon. By the end of the month, fans will lose out on movies like the “Austin Powers” trilogy, as well as “Final Destination” one through three.
With so much coming and going, below is a rundown of everything that’s changing on Netflix to help you plan your next monthly TV and film binge:
Available May 1
All Day and a Night
Almost Happy
Get In
Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy
The Half Of It
Hollywood.
Into the Night
Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2.
Mrs. Serial Killer
Reckoning: Season 1
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
Den of Thieves
For Colored Girls
Fun with Dick & Jane
I Am Divine
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Masha and the Bear: Season 4
Material
Monthly Girls' Nozaki Kun: Season 1
Sinister
Song of the Sea
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Heartbreak Kid
The Patriot
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Urban Cowboy
What a Girl Wants
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Available May 4
Arctic Dogs
Available May 5
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill
Available May 6
Workin' Moms: Season 4
Available May 7
Scissor Seven: Season 2
Available May 8
18 regali
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt
Dead to Me: Season 2
The Eddy
The Hollow: Season 2
House at the End of the Street
Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2
Rust Valley Restorers: Season.
Valeria
Available May 9
Charmed: Season 2
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 16
Available May 11
Bordertown: Season 3
Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics
Trial By Media
Available May 12
True: Terrific Tales
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend
Available May 13
The Wrong Missy
Available May 14
Riverdale: Season 4
Available May 15
Chichipatos
District 9
I Love You, Stupid
Inhuman Resources
Magic for Humans: Season 3
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5
White Lines
Available May 16
La reina de Indias y el conquistador
Public Enemies
United 93
Available May 17
Soul Surfer
Available May 18
The Big Flower Fight
Available May 19
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
Sweet Magnolias
Trumbo
Available May 20
Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall
The Flash: Season 6
Rebelión de los Godinez
Available May 22
Control Z
History 101
Just Go With It
THE LOVEBIRDS
Selling Sunset: Season 2
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2
Available May 23
Dynasty: Season 3
Available May 25
Ne Zha
Norm of the North: Family Vacation
Uncut Gems
Available May 26
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
Available May 27
I’m No Longer Here
The Lincoln Lawyer
Available May 28
Dorohedoro
La corazonada
Available May 29
Space Force
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3
Available May 31
High Strung Free Dance
Leaving May 1
John Carter
Leaving May 15
Limitless
The Place Beyond the Pines
Leaving May 17
Royal Pains: Season 1-8
Leaving May 18
Scandal: Season 1-7
Leaving May 19
Black Snake Moan
Carriers
Evolution
The First Wives Club
It Takes Two
Love, Rosie
She's Out of My League
What's Eating Gilbert Grape
Young Adult
Yours, Mine and Ours
Leaving May 25
Bitten: Season 1-3
Leaving May 25
Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere: Collection 1
Leaving May 31
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Dear John
Final Destination
The Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
My Girl
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!