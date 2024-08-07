Colin Farrell tears up while speaking about his 20-year-old son with rare neurogenic disorder: ‘He’s magic'

For years, Colin Farrell has kept his private life just that — private.

However, in a new interview, the Irish actor, 48, gave a rare glimpse of what life is like at home with his 20-year-old son, James, who has a rare neurogenic disorder called Angelman syndrome.

He also shared some of the rawest moments he's experienced as a dad caring for a son with special needs and explained why he's chosen to launch a foundation to help families in similar situations.

"I'm very private. I've never had crews within our home. It's a very safe space," Farrell told People magazine. "I have to, or choose to believe, that if James knew that doing this could help families and other young adults who live with special needs, he would say, ‘Dad, what are you talking about? Why are you even asking me? It’s a no-brainer.'"

In his first in-depth interview about life at home with James, Farrell detailed his older son's early childhood years and revealed the moments leading up to the crushing diagnosis.

"I thought he was just a chill baby, but then he just wasn't hitting benchmarks," said Farrell, who shares James with model Kim Bordenave. "He wasn't sitting up, crawling. … We knew something was up developmental, delays."

James was diagnosed with Angelman syndrome around 2 years old, said Farrell.

"To be told that he may never walk and see those first steps, I’ll just never forget it. It was so overwhelmingly beautiful." — Colin Farrell

Angelman syndrome is a condition caused by a change in a gene, called a genetic change, according to the Mayo Clinic. It causes delayed development, problems with speech and balance, mental disability and, sometimes, seizures.

While adjusting to the news, Farrell said he was greeted with some of life's most "profound" moments.

"I’ll never forget James’ first steps,' he recalled. "Two weeks short of his fourth birthday. We were in the house we lived in at the time, and Deborah (a member of James' care team) came upstairs and said, ‘James has something to show you.’

"She said go over there. She let him go," Farrell said, while fighting back tears. "It was so profound. It was magic. I'll never forget the face of determination as he just walked towards me. I burst into tears. It was amazing.

"To be told that he may never walk and see those first steps, I’ll just never forget it. It was so overwhelmingly beautiful."

Farrell also shares Henry Tadeusz Farrell, 14, with "Ondine" costar Alicja Bachleda-Curús.

In honor of James, the Golden Globe Award-winning actor recently launched the Colin Farrell Foundation, an effort to create a support system for families with kids who have special needs.

"For years, [I've] wanted to do something in the realm of providing greater opportunities for families who have a child with special needs, to receive the support that they deserve, basically the assistance in all areas of life," he said.

Farrell said once a child turns 21, "they’re kind of on their own. All the safeguards that are put in place, special ed classes, that all goes away. So, you’re left with a young adult who should be an integrated part of our modern society, and, more often than not, is left behind.

"This is the first time I’ve spoken about it, and obviously the only reason I’m speaking is I can’t ask James if he wants to do this.

"I mean, I can. I speak to James as if he’s 20 and has perfect fluency with the English language and age-appropriate cognitive ability," he added. "But I can’t discern a particular answer from him as to whether he’s comfortable with all this or not. So, I have to make a call based on knowing James’ spirit and what kind of young man he is and the goodness that he has in his heart."