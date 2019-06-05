CNN's Alisyn Camerota, John Berman defend Biden amid latest plagiarism controversy

CNN anchors Alisyn Camerota and John Berman stuck their necks out for former Vice President Joe Biden, whose campaign was hit with plagiarism charges after the release of his climate policy.

The apparent similarities were first flagged on Twitter by a progressive activist. By Tuesday afternoon, most of the examples in the Biden campaign platform had been updated online to include attribution to a third party.

During a panel discussion about the plagiarism charges on Wednesday, Berman echoed what he described as a "really interesting defense" from Sen. Chris Coons, which was "'C'mon guys, I mean this compared to the things Democrats say the president is getting away with.'"

Camerota took their defense one step further.

BIDEN HAMMERED OVER CLIMATE PLAN PLAGIARISM ACCUSATIONS

JOE BIDEN ACCUSED OF PLAGIARIZING PARTS OF NEW CLIMATE PLATFORM

"Not only that, don’t you go to the experts -- to the experts’ website -- and lift some of their terminology and put it into your work?" Camerota asked.

"No, no," CNN political analyst Joshua Green shot back. "You cite where you get your information from. Otherwise, it's plagiarism. That's what got him into trouble in the first place."

"I hear you," Camerota conceded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden's first presidential campaign was derailed in 1987 after his history of plagiarism surfaced. He suspended his candidacy one week later.

President Trump went after Biden over the latest plagiarism charges late on Tuesday night and accused the "Corrupt Media" of saving him.

"Plagiarism charge against Sleepy Joe Biden on his ridiculous Climate Change Plan is a big problem, but the Corrupt Media will save him," Trump tweeted. "His other problem is that he is drawing flies, not people, to his Rallies. Nobody is showing up, I mean nobody. You can’t win without people!"