CNN host Don Lemon says his show and his network are not 'liberal'

CNN host Don Lemon doesn't believe his show -- or his network -- are "liberal."

The CNN star offered up the assessment at an industry event on Thursday, Shortly after the remarks made their way to Twitter, many were quick to express their shock and surprise at the remarks.

"Don Lemon says CNN and his show aren't 'liberal' -- what do you think?" Ken Fisher tweeted.

The responses came in fast.

Lemon has been a vociferous critic of President Trump and frequently attacks him during his primetime show on CNN. In May, Trump appeared to respond by calling Lemon the "dumbest man on television."

For his part, the CNN host has called

the president a "conman-in-chief," accused him of trying to "rewrite inconvenient facts," and questioned his mental fitness.

Lemon's comments came amid news that The New York Times advised its reporters to stay away from his show and others due to perceived bias.