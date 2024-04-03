'Yellowstone' star Lainey Wilson says talking to God ‘a lot’ keeps her grounded

Amid the pressures of fame and the music industry, Lainey Wilson leans on her faith.

"I feel like there’s a few things that keep me grounded," the country star, 31, told Fox News Digital ahead of the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards this week. "My faith, most importantly."

She added, "I run my mouth a lot, but I talk to God a lot too. I think it’s really important to stay as grounded as you possibly can. If that means picking up the phone, talking to your mama, talking to your family, talking to your nephews, surrounding yourself with the people who love you and who know you better than anybody, I think those are all the little tricks. That’s what I’m doing."

At the music award show in Los Angeles, Monday night, Wilson walked the red carpet with fellow country music star Jelly Roll. The pair performed together at the Dolby Theater.

The duo sang Jelly Roll's "Save Me" during their emotional, candlelit performance.

In February, Wilson told Fox News Digital, "All I’ve ever wanted to do was sing and write country music, and the opportunities that it has brought me, it blows my mind."

The Louisiana native often sings about her faith, including hits like "Me, You and Jesus" and "Sunday Best."

In 2022, Wilson told Southern Living’s Biscuits and Jam podcast: "The church was a huge part of my growing up and our family foundation. We love Jesus. And I'm not sure where I would be right now on this journey without him. I mean, it's just a part of who I am."

Along with music, Wilson also acts in the hit Western drama "Yellowstone," playing Abby since 2022.

Wilson told Fox News Digital that she has no idea what will happen next on the long-running Paramount Plus show.

"I'm still waiting to find out what's happening with ‘Yellowstone,’" she explained. "I have absolutely no clue. I did talk to Kelly Reilly [Beth Dutton] the other day and you know, we'll see what happens."

She continued, "Once they give us the call – we're there."

The Kevin Costner -led Western aired the first half of the fifth and final season in November 2022. The second half of the fifth season was expected in November 2023, but due to the writers and actors' strikes, the episodes were postponed.

Paramount Network announced in November that the final "Yellowstone" episodes would be released this fall.

The show follows the Dutton family's tribulations owning the biggest ranch in the United States. Set in Montana, the show stars Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes and Wes Bentley.

Similar to her career in real life, Wilson's character is a country music singer who performs at John Dutton's inaugural celebration as the new governor of Montana.

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this report.