Jessie James Decker shocks with straight hairstyle at CMT Music Awards

Jessie James Decker ditched her signature wavy locks for a straighter hairdo and we love it.

The country star rocked the CMT Music Awards red carpet in an off-the-shoulder pink minidress and straight tresses.

The "Lights Down Low" singer shared on her Instagram Stories earlier this week that she almost never wears her hair in a straight style because she thinks it accentuates her nose too much.

But on Wednesday night, she dominated the carpet with her new style.

The mom-of-three also brought along the best accessory -- her hunky husband and former NFL player, Eric Decker.

Jessie smiled in Eric's arms as he proudly showed off the T-shirt he was wearing which featured a photo of his beautiful wife.

The married couple does not shy away from PDA. In February, Jessie told Fox News when it comes to being intimate, the parents are now enjoying an unplanned sex life since Eric retired from football.

“[Eric’s] retired now, so we can be spontaneous!” she told us with a laugh.