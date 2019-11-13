CMA Awards kick off with star-packed all-female performance, cracks about Dolly Parton's assets

Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire kicked off country music's biggest night in stunning fashion.

With a history-making opening that paid tribute to women in country music, the ladies started the CMAs by singing to Parton's "Those Memories of You," before Little Big Town joined Parton on-stage to pay tribute to country music icon Loretta Lynn -- who was also in attendance. In 1972, Lynn became the first female to win the Entertainer of the Year award.

Tanya Tucker also took the stage to perform "Delta Dawn." Gretchen Wilson was also on-hand to perform her rowdy "Redneck Woman." Crystal Gayle, the Highwomen, Sara Evans and more later joined before the group concluded with Martina McBride's "Independence Day."

"What a way to kick off country music's biggest night," Underwood -- who changed into a yellow fringed mini -- said after the performances finished.

Underwood, 36, also couldn't help but talk about her co-host, Parton with a joke about the hosts' dressing room. "For some reason, Dolly’s rack is so much bigger," the "Cry Pretty" songstress said. "Well Dolly's rack is so much bigger," joked Parton.

"You’re ageless and timeless and parts of you are barely legal," McEntire jokingly added of Parton before noting that tonight the artists are "doing it all for the little girls who are dreaming of ruling the world of country music."

"Or just ruling the world," said McEntire, 64, who opted for a blue sequined low-cut gown.

Gushed Parton, 73, of her co-hosts: "I think we make a pretty good team!"

The "9 to 5" songstress also gave a shout-out to Brad Paisley, who previously co-hosted the show over the years.

"I love a good man... thanks to Brad Paisley for letting us gals doing our thing tonight... we miss you!" said Parton.

Blake Shelton, who was accompanied by girlfriend Gwen Stefani, took home the evening's first award for Single of the Year for his tune "God's Country."

History could be made tonight by Maren Morris but she isn’t the only woman who could make history at the CMAs: Underwood could be the first female to win entertainer of the year since 2011, when Taylor Swift took home the honor. Underwood is the sole women competing for the top prize along with Garth Brooks, Chris Stapleton, Eric Church and last year’s winner, Keith Urban. No women were nominated in the top category in 2018 and 2017.

Underwood’s other nominations include female vocalist of the year and album of the year for “Cry Pretty,” which marks the first time the singer co-produced and co-wrote each song on a project. Others competing for album of the year include Church’s “Desperate Man,” Thomas Rhett’s “Center Point Road” and Dan + Shay’s self-titled third album, which featured the hits “Speechless,” “All to Myself” and “Tequila,” which won the duo its first Grammy earlier this year.

Kris Kristofferson will be honored with a performance featuring Sheryl Crow, Dierks Bentley, John Osborne and Chris Janson. Other set to take the stage are Brooks & Dunn, Blake Shelton, Luke Combs, Kacey Musgraves with Willie Nelson, Stapleton with Pink, and Lady Antebellum with Halsey.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.