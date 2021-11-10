Expand / Collapse search
CMA Awards
Published

CMA Awards 2021: Partial winners list

Kelsea Ballerini and Kenney Chesney's 'Half of my Hometown' scored two early victories

By Nate Day | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for November 9 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for November 9

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

The winners are rolling in for the 2021 Country Music Association Awards.

This year, Chris Stapleton and Eric Church were this year's top nominees, earning five nods each, while they face off against Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert for the evening's top award: Entertainer of the Year.

One of country music's biggest nights, many of the nominees took the stage to perform, such as Carly Pearce, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown and more.

Stars from outside the genre are set to make appearances as well, including Lionel Richie, Jennifer Hudson and Susan Sarandon.

    Carly Pearce and Kenney Chesney earned two early wins for their collaboration "half of my hometown." (Getty Images)

    Eric Church (left) and Chris Stapleton (right) are this year's top nominees, earning five nods each. (Getty Images)

    Carrie Underwood (left) and Miranda Lambert (right) are also up for the entertainer of the year award. (Photo by Rick Diamond/ACMA2014/Getty Images for ACM)

  • THE 52ND ANNUAL CMA AWARDS - Country Music superstars Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood return to host "The 52nd Annual CMA Awards," Country Musics Biggest Night, live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, WEDNESDAY, NOV. 14 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. The beloved hosts return for the 11th time. (Image Group LA/ABC via Getty Images) LUKE COMBS
    Luke Combs is also nominated for entertainer of the year. (Getty Images)

Here's a look at the night's winners so far:

Entertainer of the Year:

Female Vocalist of the Year:

Male Vocalist of the Year:

Vocal Group of the Year:

Vocal Duo of the Year:

New Artist of the Year:

Album of the Year:

Single of the Year:

Song of the Year:

Musical Event of the Year: "Half of my Hometown," Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney

Music Video of the Year: "Half of my Hometown," Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney

Musician of the Year:

Trending