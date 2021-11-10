CMA Awards 2021: Partial winners list

The winners are rolling in for the 2021 Country Music Association Awards.

This year, Chris Stapleton and Eric Church were this year's top nominees, earning five nods each, while they face off against Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert for the evening's top award: Entertainer of the Year.

One of country music's biggest nights, many of the nominees took the stage to perform, such as Carly Pearce, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown and more.

Stars from outside the genre are set to make appearances as well, including Lionel Richie, Jennifer Hudson and Susan Sarandon.

CMA AWARDS 2021: EVERYTHING TO KNOW

Here's a look at the night's winners so far:

Entertainer of the Year:

Female Vocalist of the Year:

Male Vocalist of the Year:

Vocal Group of the Year:

Vocal Duo of the Year:

New Artist of the Year:

Album of the Year:

Single of the Year:

Song of the Year:

Musical Event of the Year: "Half of my Hometown," Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney

Music Video of the Year: "Half of my Hometown," Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney

Musician of the Year: