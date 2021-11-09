Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CMA Awards
Published

CMA Awards 2021: Everything to know

The Luke Bryan-hosted show will feature performances by Keith Urban and more

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for November 9 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for November 9

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

The time has come once again to celebrate a year's worth of achievement in country music with the Country Music Association Awards.

Each year, the association doles out awards to the year's top performers in various categories, acknowledging achievements in albums, singles, music videos and more.

This year, stars like Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett and more are up for awards while host Luke Bryan will welcome acts like Keith Urban to the stage for performances.

Ahead of Wednesday night's festivities, here's a look at everything you need to know about the 2021 CMA Awards.

CMA AWARDS' JAW-DROPPING MOMENTS, FROM MIRANDA LAMBERT'S EYE ROLL TO REBA MCENTIRE'S PLUNGING RED DRESS

When are they?

The awards are on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

The Luke Bryan-hosted show will air at 8 p.m. ET.

The Luke Bryan-hosted show will air at 8 p.m. ET. (Robby Klein/ABC via Getty Images)

How can I watch?

The CMA Awards will air on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. ET. They can also be streamed live on the network's app or with streaming cable services like Hulu + Live TV.

The network will also air pre-show coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Who is performing?

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 06:  Recording artists Carrie Underwood (L) and Miranda Lambert attend the 49th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 6, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  ()

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 06:  Recording artists Carrie Underwood (L) and Miranda Lambert attend the 49th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 6, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  () (Photo by Rick Diamond/ACMA2014/Getty Images for ACM)

Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean will perform their current hit "If I Didn’t Love You," while Kane Brown and Chris Young will sing "Famous Friends." 

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde are teaming up for a performance of their song "Never Wanted to Be That Girl."

Who is nominated?

The top nominees are Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Old Dominion. 

Other nominees who will also perform include Eric Church, who is tied with Stapleton with five nominations, Jimmie Allen, Brothers Osborne and Dan + Shay. 

Eric Church (left) and Chris Stapleton (right) are this year's top nominees, earning five nods each.

Eric Church (left) and Chris Stapleton (right) are this year's top nominees, earning five nods each. (Getty Images)

Blake Shelton is also on the lineup for the show.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Trending