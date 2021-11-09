CMA Awards 2021: Everything to know

The time has come once again to celebrate a year's worth of achievement in country music with the Country Music Association Awards.

Each year, the association doles out awards to the year's top performers in various categories, acknowledging achievements in albums, singles, music videos and more.

This year, stars like Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett and more are up for awards while host Luke Bryan will welcome acts like Keith Urban to the stage for performances.

Ahead of Wednesday night's festivities, here's a look at everything you need to know about the 2021 CMA Awards.

When are they?

The awards are on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

How can I watch?

The CMA Awards will air on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. ET. They can also be streamed live on the network's app or with streaming cable services like Hulu + Live TV.

The network will also air pre-show coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Who is performing?

Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean will perform their current hit "If I Didn’t Love You," while Kane Brown and Chris Young will sing "Famous Friends."

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde are teaming up for a performance of their song "Never Wanted to Be That Girl."

Who is nominated?

The top nominees are Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Old Dominion.

Other nominees who will also perform include Eric Church, who is tied with Stapleton with five nominations, Jimmie Allen, Brothers Osborne and Dan + Shay.

Blake Shelton is also on the lineup for the show.

The Associated Press contributed to this report