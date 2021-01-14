Jeff Bridges shares update on lymphoma battle: Tumor has 'drastically shrunk'

Jeff Bridges shared a positive health update with his fans as he continues to battle lymphoma.

The 71-year-old actor has been updating fans via his personal website to keep them informed on the status of his health. He recently revealed that just days into the new year, on Jan. 6, he underwent a CAT scan to see if treatment has been working to shrink his tumor.

"Turns out it's working beautifully," Bridges writes. "The thing has drastically shrunk."

"The Big Lebowski" star said he was "elated" with the news only to come home and "turn on the news." It was the same day the violent breach took place at the U.S. Capitol.

"I don't have to tell you what's goin' on," Bridges continued. "To see our own country attacking itself broke my heart. A question rose in me – what's an individual to do in a situation like this?"

Bridges then shared a mantra of his mentor, Rozzell Sykes: "BE LOVE."

"Oooo...yeah...that's my path," Bridges concluded.

The Oscar winner revealed his cancer diagnosis in October but made the announcement with optimism.

"Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good," he explained at the time. "I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery."

In December, Bridges added that he was "feeling good" and also "got a puppy" named Monty and "had a birthday – 71, man," all in addition to shaving his head.