Mel Brooks endorses Joe Biden for president in first-ever political video

Comedian Mel Brooks has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president in the 2020 election.

In a video posted Wednesday on Twitter by the actor's son, Max, Brooks explains why he's throwing his support behind the Democratic nominee.

"My father, @MelBrooks, is 94. He has never made a political video. Until now," Max wrote. In the short video, Max and his son are standing behind glass doors as Mel sits inside alone.

“Hi folks, I’m Mel Brooks and behind me you see my son and my grandson. They can’t be with me. Why? Because of this coronavirus and Donald Trump’s not doing a damn thing about it,” he says. “So many people have died, and when you’re dead you can't do much. So I’m voting for Joe Biden.”

“Why do I like Joe? Because Joe likes facts. Because Joe likes science. Joe will keep us going. Take a tip from me, vote for Joe," the "Blazing Saddles" star added.

Before Brooks gets up from the table he tells the camera, “Ok, I gotta go fill out my ballot."

Other celebrities who have publicly endorsed Biden include Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Sharon Stone, Taylor Swift, and Sean 'Diddy' Combs.