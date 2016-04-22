Chyna planned to do more adult films before death

Joanie “Chyna” Laurer was gearing up to appear in more adult films with Vivid Entertainment before her death this week at age 46.

After ending her WWE career in 2001, the former pro wrestler appeared in four porn films with the production company, including “Backdoor to Chyna” and “She Hulk XXX.”

“We were scheduled to meet this week to discuss [future films],” Vivid founder Steve Hirsch told Page Six. “She was so popular and we wanted to work with her again.”

On Wednesday, a friend found Chyna — who had struggled with drug use in the past — unresponsive in her Redondo Beach, Calif., apartment, and investigators initially called her death a “possible overdose.”

“Chyna was truly one of a kind,” continued Hirsch. “I never heard her say a bad word about anyone and it was amazing to watch her interact with her fans. She thrived on it and loved every minute — and they loved her back. We were looking forward to working with her in the near future. RIP Chyna.”

This article originally appeared in the New York Post's Page Six.