Christina Haack enjoys Disneyland date with 'hunky' boyfriend Joshua Hall

Christina Haack looked all loved up while on a Disneyland date with her boyfriend Joshua Hall.

The HGTV star, 38, uploaded a photo of her and Hall on Instagram Stories posing in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle. The couple matched in jeans and baseball hats.

"Hunky Disneyland date," Haack captioned the pic of them embracing.

Haack went public with her relationship with the realtor in July as they jetted off on a Mexican getaway for her birthday.

CHRISTINA HAACK SAYS SHE SHOULDN'T BE 'SHAMED' FOR TWO DIVORCES

The design/renovation expert explained how she met Hall in a long post on social media. She wrote on Instagram , "I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight … I had taken time off social, hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad (which basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins)."

"When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore. I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit," Haack continued.

She said they'd been dating "a few solid months" before being spotted together. The "Flip or Flop" star said she was worried about "false narratives being thrown around left and right" regarding their relationship.

CHRISTINA HAACK HAS NEW LOVE INTEREST AFTER ANT ANSTEAD SPLIT AS HE'S SPOTTED OUT WITH RENEE ZELLWEGER: REPORT

"We decided what's in the past, is in the past. We aren’t looking at all the nonsense online. The internet and social are great for businesses or staying up to date on fam / friends but also, can be toxic and (let’s be real) pretty fake," Haack penned.

"I may be a bit crazy and I'm definitely not perfect but I will never live my life based on other people's judgments or opinions… So yes ‘another relationship’ and guess what. I’m 38 -I’ll do what I want," she concluded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Haack was previously married to Ant Anstead , with whom she shares a 1-year-old son Hudson. They married in 2018 and finalized their divorce this year .

Before Anstead, the reality star was married to her "Flip or Flop" co-star Tarek El Moussa from 2009-2018. They share two children: Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5.

Both of her exes have moved on as well, as El Moussa, 39, is currently engaged to Heather Rae Young .

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER