Christina Anstead rocks a black bikini while ‘taking a much needed digital detox’

Christina Anstead is ready to soak up the sun.

The 36-year-old recently took to Instagram and announced she will be “taking a much needed digital detox” during Memorial Day weekend. The “Christina On the Coast” star made sure to give a temporary bon voyage while rocking a black bikini that flaunted her famous physique.

“Taking a much needed digital detox,” she captioned the snap. “Going to enjoy the next 3 days being present for the kid and [my husband] Ant and relaxing by the pool. Have a wonderful Memorial Day weekend everyone.”

The mother of three previously told Us Weekly she was adjusting to a new normal amid the coronavirus pandemic, making sure she gets the most out of herself every day.

“Obviously, everybody’s in a very different situation than we were a month ago,” she explained to the outlet. “We’re at home and we’re all busy, but we definitely have more time to do things at home than we did before.”

Anstead said her mission was to “refocus and try to stay positive” while in quarantine.

“What we’re doing here right now and what I’m doing [with] my kids is actually really cooking together, doing more projects together, doing exercises together,” she shared.

The “Wellness Remodel” co-author said the added time to herself and her family has allowed her to formulate a “plan” or a menu of sort for what she and her children will be eating each week, which she admitted to the publication has been “a little bit different.”

“It just leaves out like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m starving, there’s nothing to eat. I’m gonna order pizza,’ right?” the “Flip or Flop” star explained. “I see people snacking on all this junk and, like, we don’t want to come out of this being like, ‘Gosh, I really wish, you know, a month or two ago was sitting there eating all this junk all day long.'”

Despite remaining cooped up with new husband Ant Anstead and their 7-month-old son, Hudson London, during the pandemic, one thing that has remained consistent is the incredibly amicable relationship she has since formed with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa’s girlfriend, “Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae Young – whom Anstead said she’s been exchanging yummy recipes and dieting tips with.

“I feel like you could either look at this in a really negative way or you could just try to look at this, as far as like, ‘OK, I have this time right now. How can I shift my mind and try to make things more positive?’ Especially for people around us and people that we live with,” Anstead said.

The HGTV star and El Moussa, 38, married back in 2009. The pair stayed married until 2018 when they divorced but not before they became parents to two children: Taylor, now 9, and Brayden, now 4.

