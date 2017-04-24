Christina and Tarek El Moussa Sign on for Season 8 of 'Flip or Flop' Amidst Divorce

Talk about an amicable split.

Despite their ongoing divorce proceedings, Flip or Flop stars Christina and Tarek El Moussa have signed on to do the show's eighth season together, a rep for Christina tells ET.

"Tarek and I have been working together for a long time and we look forward to continuing to work together on Flip or Flop," Christina said in a statement to People. Tarek added: "From the beginning, HGTV has shown Christina and me tremendous support and we are excited to go out there and flip many more houses for Flip or Flop."

The estranged couple, who are parents to 6-year-old daughter Taylor and 1-year-old son Brayden, officially filed for divorce in December after months of separation.

Christina addressed working with her ex while speaking with ET in March. "We're actually getting along really, really well right now," the mother of two said at the time, adding that she and Tarek have figured out how to work together amicably by "letting go of past resentment, living in the future and remembering that kids are the priority."

