Christina Aguilera Announces American Music Awards in Tight Dress
Move over Jennifer Lopez! Christina Aguilera’s bootylicious new figure is all the buzz in town.
X-Tina, as the songstress calls herself, channeled her inner JLO as she presented the nominees for the upcoming American Music Awards on Tuesday in Los Angeles, donning a tight purple mini-dress that clung to every curve on Aguilera’s body.
The “Dirrty” singer had all eyes on her as she smiled and posed for photos, according to the Daily Mail. She paired up her colorful dress with platinum heels, pink nail polish and pink hair-dye on the tips of her beach-blonde hair.
“The Voice” coach is the first artist confirmed to perform at the star-strutted event taking place on Nov. 18.
Last year, Lopez was the talk of the awards ceremony as she put on a performance of her latest singles and sensually danced in rhinestone-covered ensembles. JLO also took home the Latin Artist of the Year award.
For the 2012 awards, Pitbull is once again in the running for favorite male artist in the pop/rock category. The Miami-born rapper is up against teen-sensation Justin Bieber and fellow Floridian rapper Flo Rida.
Pitbull will also duke it out with Don Omar and Shakira for the favorite Latin artist honor.
Below is the complete list of the 2012 American Music Awards nominees.
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Justin Bieber
Drake
Maroon 5
Katy Perry
Rihanna
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
J. Cole
fun.
Gotye
Carly Rae Jepsen
One Direction
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Justin Bieber
Flo Rida
Pitbull
Usher
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Kelly Clarkson
Nicki Minaj
Katy Perry
Rihanna
FAVORITE BAND, DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK
fun.
Maroon 5
One Direction
The Wanted
FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK
Justin Bieber, "Believe"
Maroon 5, "Overexposed"
Nicki Minaj, "Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded"
One Direction, "Up All Night"
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift
Carrie Underwood
FAVORITE BAND, DUO or GROUP - COUNTRY
Zac Brown Band
Lady Antebellum
Rascal Flatts
FAVORITE ALBUM - COUNTRY
Luke Bryan, "Tailgates & Tanlines"
Lionel Richie, "Tuskegee"
Carrie Underwood, "Blown Away"
FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP
Drake
Nicki Minaj
Tyga
FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP
J. Cole, "Cole World: The Sideline Story"
Drake, "Take Care"
Nicki Minaj, "Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded"
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown
Trey Songz
Usher
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Beyoncé
Mary J. Blige
Rihanna
FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown, "Fortune"
Rihanna, "Talk That Talk"
Usher, "Looking 4 Myself"
FAVORITE ARTIST - ALTERNATIVE ROCK
The Black Keys
Gotye
Linkin Park
FAVORITE ARTIST - ADULT CONTEMPORARY
Adele
Kelly Clarkson
Train
FAVORITE ARTIST - LATIN
Don Omar
Pitbull
Shakira
FAVORITE ARTIST - CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
Jeremy Camp
Newsboys
tobyMac
FAVORITE ARTIST - ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
David Guetta
Calvin Harris
Skrillex
Follow us on twitter.com/foxnewslatino
Like us at facebook.com/foxnewslatino