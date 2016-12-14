Christina Aguilera Announces American Music Awards in Tight Dress

Move over Jennifer Lopez! Christina Aguilera’s bootylicious new figure is all the buzz in town.

X-Tina, as the songstress calls herself, channeled her inner JLO as she presented the nominees for the upcoming American Music Awards on Tuesday in Los Angeles, donning a tight purple mini-dress that clung to every curve on Aguilera’s body.

The “Dirrty” singer had all eyes on her as she smiled and posed for photos, according to the Daily Mail. She paired up her colorful dress with platinum heels, pink nail polish and pink hair-dye on the tips of her beach-blonde hair.

“The Voice” coach is the first artist confirmed to perform at the star-strutted event taking place on Nov. 18.

Last year, Lopez was the talk of the awards ceremony as she put on a performance of her latest singles and sensually danced in rhinestone-covered ensembles. JLO also took home the Latin Artist of the Year award.

For the 2012 awards, Pitbull is once again in the running for favorite male artist in the pop/rock category. The Miami-born rapper is up against teen-sensation Justin Bieber and fellow Floridian rapper Flo Rida.

Pitbull will also duke it out with Don Omar and Shakira for the favorite Latin artist honor.

Below is the complete list of the 2012 American Music Awards nominees.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Justin Bieber

Drake

Maroon 5

Katy Perry

Rihanna

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

J. Cole

fun.

Gotye

Carly Rae Jepsen

One Direction

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Justin Bieber

Flo Rida

Pitbull

Usher

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Kelly Clarkson

Nicki Minaj

Katy Perry

Rihanna

FAVORITE BAND, DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK

fun.

Maroon 5

One Direction

The Wanted

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK

Justin Bieber, "Believe"

Maroon 5, "Overexposed"

Nicki Minaj, "Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded"

One Direction, "Up All Night"

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift

Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE BAND, DUO or GROUP - COUNTRY

Zac Brown Band

Lady Antebellum

Rascal Flatts

FAVORITE ALBUM - COUNTRY

Luke Bryan, "Tailgates & Tanlines"

Lionel Richie, "Tuskegee"

Carrie Underwood, "Blown Away"

FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

Drake

Nicki Minaj

Tyga

FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP

J. Cole, "Cole World: The Sideline Story"

Drake, "Take Care"

Nicki Minaj, "Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded"

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown

Trey Songz

Usher

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Beyoncé

Mary J. Blige

Rihanna

FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown, "Fortune"

Rihanna, "Talk That Talk"

Usher, "Looking 4 Myself"

FAVORITE ARTIST - ALTERNATIVE ROCK

The Black Keys

Gotye

Linkin Park

FAVORITE ARTIST - ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Adele

Kelly Clarkson

Train

FAVORITE ARTIST - LATIN

Don Omar

Pitbull

Shakira

FAVORITE ARTIST - CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

Jeremy Camp

Newsboys

tobyMac

FAVORITE ARTIST - ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

David Guetta

Calvin Harris

Skrillex

