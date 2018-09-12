Christie Brinkley steps out with look-alike daughter Sailor at NYFW

Despite having a modelling career that has spanned four decades, Christie Brinkley didn’t look a day out of her twenties while attending New York Fashion Week.

The 64-year-old supermodel and her 20-year-old daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook could have passed as sisters while sitting front row at Zimmerman’s show on Monday.

Christie looked just as youthful as her daughter as the two women posed for photos together, both sporting identical smiles.

Like Christie, Sailor is also a model and appeared in this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition — a magazine her mother has graced the pages of on countless occasions.

Sailor is Christie’s youngest child and her only with fourth husband Peter Cook. Brinkley had 32-year-old Alexa Ray Joel with second husband Billy Joel and 23-year-old Jack Brinkley Cook with third husband Richard Taubman.