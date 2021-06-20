Chrissy Teigen wishes husband John Legend a Happy Father's Day amid cyberbullying scandal

Chrissy Teigen gave her husband, John Legend, a special shoutout for Father's Day on Sunday.

"There are no words. Only tears that I am fresh out of," Teigen wrote in an Instagram post. "To our everything, we love you forever."

Legend, who has been married to Teigen since 2013, responded to his wife's post with multiple heart emojis.

The message comes just a day after Teigen issued her latest apology amid accusations of cyberbullying from "Project Runway" alumnus Michael Costello, who claims the "Cravings" author sent him disparaging messages in 2014 over social media that caused him to have suicidal thoughts. Costello posted screenshots of the alleged messages earlier this week, with Teigen's team firing back with a lengthy response claiming the supposed exchanges were fake.

"Chrissy Teigen very clearly and contritely apologized for insensitive public tweets she made around a decade ago," the latest apology on her Instagram reads. "She did not acknowledge nor apologize for sending private messages directing or encouraging self harm."

The statement adds that Teigen is "completely surprised and disappointed by Michael Costello's recent attack, which includes fictional "screenshots" from 2014 of supposed private messages that Chrissy did not send."

While Teigen's team acknowledged she posted a comment on Costello's Instagram in October 2014 when he was accused of making a racist remark, they clarified that the post was later deleted after Costello denied the accusation, claiming it was based on a photoshopped comment.

"Chrissy has never conspired with anyone to harm his career," the statement added.

On Friday, Costello's representative responded to Teigen's team's claims that the alleged direct messages the two exchanged had "inconsistencies" pointing to their inauthenticity such as Teigen not having a verified blue check next to her handle's name and icon images not matching up to what her profile looked like at the time.

In a statement to Fox News on Friday, the "Project Runway" alumnus' representative stated: "The fact that Chrissy Teigen’s team is desperately trying to prove the DM’s are fake and attempts to discredit Michael Costello, a victim of trauma and bullying by Chrissy Teigen both online and offline, confirms that she remains the same bully, despite her public apology."

"When a victim feels like their only recourse is to speak up, and the abuser’s first move is to discredit the victim and shame him publicly, this perpetrates victim-blaming and it costs lives. Seven years ago, when Michael Costello presented Chrissy Teigen with evidence directly that the alleged racist comment she saw was fake, she refused to believe him. Now, her team is quick to discredit Michael’s character in an attempt to salvage her image and partnerships negatively impacted by her decade-long problematic behavior," his statement continues.

"Beyond the DM’s and the public comments Chrissy Teigen left on Michael Costello’s Instagram for the world to see, there are emails and documents unreleased to the public which confirms Chrissy Teigen has gone beyond social media to blacklist Michael Costello offline, making him endure over seven years of suffering - mentally and financially. Costello is only one of the many victims who are living with long-lasting, unhealed traumas from Chrissy Teigen’s decade-long bullying behavior," Costello's representative added.

Legend defended his wife, writing in a Twitter thread Friday that the alleged exchanges posted by Costello were "fabricated."

"Honestly I don’t know why anyone would fake DMs to insert themselves in this narrative, but that’s what happened," Legend said. "I encourage everyone who breathlessly spread this lie to keep that same energy when they correct the record."

Costello and Legend proceeded to enter a social media spat of their own about the allegations and messages following the initial tweet.

Amid the accusations, Teigen recently said she would be "stepping back" from her cleaning brand Safely "to be with her family."

Costello responded with another statement via his representative following Teigen's announcement, writing: "The fact that Chrissy Teigen and her crisis team are working so hard, so strategically to come out, against the DM’s she sent me, and to downplay the comments she publicly posted on my Instagram, only proves that she is the same bully she always has been, despite her fake apology to the public."

"I’ll say this again. Chrissy Teigen has gone out of her way to close doors to my career by making calls, sending texts, telling colleagues and companies that if I were attached to a project that she would not work with them. I have receipts of emails and confirmations from these individuals and companies," Costello alleged.

He then vowed that his latest statement will be his last as the entire ordeal "has been like a nightmare, not just for me, but for my family."

"I apologize to everyone else involved in this messy situation, and I apologize for all the stress and trauma it has caused," he said. "Much damage has been done on both sides. Everyone is hurting. It’s [sic] is a messy situation for everyone. But I spoke the truth and I have nothing left to say and nothing left in me to keep fighting against her."

"Moving forward, I am taking a break from social media for my mental health. I hope everyone can respect my privacy, my decision," Costello added. "I won’t be commenting further."

Other past actions Teigen has apologized for are allegedly encouraging Courtney Stodden to commit suicide and suggesting that Lindsay Lohan physically harm herself out of jealousy. Farrah Abraham also accused her of bullying her in 2013.

