Chrissy Teigen poses topless after getting breast implants removed

Chrissy Teigen playfully posed in a video while topless on Sunday, months after her breast implant removal surgery.

The “Cravings” cookbook author bared it all as she covered her chest with her arms and wore high-waisted leggings.

In the video Teigen posted to her Instagram Story, she modeled in the mirror while singing “Versace” by Migos.

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model got her breast implants removed in June, but revealed last month that she wants to get another reduction because her boobs are “too low” and “still huge.”

“I think I honestly will do it again and have them make them smaller. I did not expect that they would still be this large,” Teigen said in a video at the time.

When the mom of two first revealed she wanted to remove her implants she told her fans, “They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort!"

Teigen also opened up about the decision in an interview with Glamour UK.

“Yeah, I did my boobs when I was about 20 years old. It was more for a swimsuit thing,” she said. "I thought if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed.”

Teigen and her husband John Legend share daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2.