Chrissy Teigen asks fans if she’s ‘too old’ for nose piercing: ‘Be honest’

Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter on Sunday night to ask fans whether or not she was “too old” to get a nose piercing.

Teigen, 34, had been considering the nose piercing but opted to ask her 13 million followers first.

“Am I too old for a little diamond on my nose?" the “Cravings” cookbook author tweeted. "You don't have to tell me I'm not old! I know I'm not olllllld but you know what I'm saying.”

She added: “Please be honest lol."

Kerry Washington was all for the facial jewelry.

"I got to wear a fake one everyday while shooting @LittleFiresHulu and it was soooooooo hard to say goodbye. I LOVED it," the “Little Fires Everywhere” actress responded to Teigen.

Teigen loved the idea of Washington with a real nose ring. "I can absoluuuuutely see you with a real one!”

However, the mom of two ultimately decided not to go through with it. “I had my friend get one to get over my itch," she told Washington, 43, on Twitter.

Teigen later revealed on her Instagram Story that she got new ear piercings done by Brian Keith Thompson of Body Electric Tattoo instead.

“Look how cool I am! I am so cool. I love it," she wrote.

On Twitter, Teigen added: "Ok all done! No nose :( maybe in another life.”

Teigen’s latest body modification comes after she revealed she wants a breast reduction after she got her breast implants removed in June.