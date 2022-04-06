Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Comedy
Published

Chris Rock spotted in NYC amid comedy tour following Oscars slap

Chris Rock has added shows to his tour following the Will Smith Oscars slap

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 4/5 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 4/5

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chris Rock was spotted in New York City on Tuesday amid a break in his current comedy tour.

The comedian made a surprise appearance at the Comedy Cellar alongside Sam Morril, Judy Gold and Yamaneika Saunders, according to Page Six. Rock declined to talk about his Oscars drama with Will Smith.

Rock is touring for the first time in five years with his Ego Death World Tour. His next shows are set to occur over the weekend in California and Nevada.

Following the Oscars slap, ticket sales for Rock's comedy tour skyrocketed and the comedian has apparently added new shows. Rock added extra shows in a number of cities and added a stop in Louisville, according to Ticketmaster.

Rock performed at the Wilbur in Boston in the days after the Oscars slap and the ticket prices surged upwards of $800. The show marked the first time the comedian took the stage for stand-up following the Oscars drama between him and Smith.

Chris Rock was spotted in NYC amid a break in his stand-up comedy tour. Ticket prices for the tour have surged in price following the Oscars slap and the comedian has added news shows.

Chris Rock was spotted in NYC amid a break in his stand-up comedy tour. Ticket prices for the tour have surged in price following the Oscars slap and the comedian has added news shows. (Backgrid)

CHRIS ROCK SHUTS DOWN FAN YELLING ‘F--- WILL SMITH’ DURING BOSTON COMEDY SHOW

Smith slapped Rock on-stage at the Oscars after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head. Smith has since resigned from the Academy over his behavior and apologized to Rock.

Tickets for Rock's show in Boston were originally going for $46 each on March 18, according to the resale website TickPick. On the day of the show, the resale prices had surged to over $800.

On the Monday following the Oscars show, ticket prices were at a minimum of $441.

Chris Rock appeared on an episode of "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" alongside Will Smith.

Chris Rock appeared on an episode of "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" alongside Will Smith.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Rock did address the slap during his set, but he kept his comments brief as he admitted he's "still kind of processing" what went down between him and Smith.

"How was your weekend?" Rock asked the sold-out crowd at the Wilbur. "I had a whole list of jokes. I had a whole show I wrote before this weekend, and I'm still kind of processing what happened."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Will Smith hits Chris Rock on stage before the comedian presented the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Will Smith hits Chris Rock on stage before the comedian presented the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Rock revealed he does plan to talk about the Oscars slap at some point.

"At some point I'll talk about that s---, and it will be serious, and it will be funny," he added.

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending