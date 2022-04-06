Chris Rock spotted in NYC amid comedy tour following Oscars slap

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chris Rock was spotted in New York City on Tuesday amid a break in his current comedy tour.

The comedian made a surprise appearance at the Comedy Cellar alongside Sam Morril, Judy Gold and Yamaneika Saunders, according to Page Six. Rock declined to talk about his Oscars drama with Will Smith.

Rock is touring for the first time in five years with his Ego Death World Tour. His next shows are set to occur over the weekend in California and Nevada.

Following the Oscars slap, ticket sales for Rock's comedy tour skyrocketed and the comedian has apparently added new shows. Rock added extra shows in a number of cities and added a stop in Louisville, according to Ticketmaster.

Rock performed at the Wilbur in Boston in the days after the Oscars slap and the ticket prices surged upwards of $800. The show marked the first time the comedian took the stage for stand-up following the Oscars drama between him and Smith.

Smith slapped Rock on-stage at the Oscars after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head. Smith has since resigned from the Academy over his behavior and apologized to Rock.

Tickets for Rock's show in Boston were originally going for $46 each on March 18, according to the resale website TickPick. On the day of the show, the resale prices had surged to over $800.

On the Monday following the Oscars show, ticket prices were at a minimum of $441.

Rock did address the slap during his set, but he kept his comments brief as he admitted he's "still kind of processing" what went down between him and Smith.

"How was your weekend?" Rock asked the sold-out crowd at the Wilbur. "I had a whole list of jokes. I had a whole show I wrote before this weekend, and I'm still kind of processing what happened."

Rock revealed he does plan to talk about the Oscars slap at some point.

"At some point I'll talk about that s---, and it will be serious, and it will be funny," he added.