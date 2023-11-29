Cher gets brutally honest about aging: ‘I’ve lived too long’

Believe it or not, Cher is having a difficult time with aging.

Although the mega pop star can’t turn back time, she’s not keen on the idea of being 77.

During a recent interview, Cher was questioned about her age.

CHER CONFESSES SHE DOESN'T LIKE HER OWN VOICE: 'DOESN'T SOUND LIKE A WOMAN'

"So you and age, you’re not friends?" a "Today" correspondent asked her.

"No. My mother didn’t mind. But I do. I hate it," she replied, as she referred to her mother, Georgia Holt, who died in December 2022 at the age of 96. "I’d give anything to be 70 again."

Cher additionally had trouble accepting that it’s been 25 years since her hit song "Believe" was released.

"It’s not that amazing, OK? P----- me – it p----- the f--- out of me. And you can’t put that out," she laughed.

While "Believe" was released in 1998 and hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for four weeks, Cher reflected on her six-decades-long career as she’s currently in the process of writing a memoir.

CHER BROKE HER DATING RULE WHEN ALEXANDER ‘A.E.’ EDWARDS ASKED HER OUT: ‘I DID WHAT I SAID NOT TO DO!’

"It’s very difficult because I’ve lived too long and I’ve done too many things," she added. "And so it would have to be like, an encyclopedia, truthfully."

The Grammy Award-winning singer’s comments come on the heels of the release of her new Christmas album.

"Christmas" is Cher’s 27th studio album and her first project with original material in 10 years.

Celebrity friends, including Cyndi Lauper, Stevie Wonder and Darlene Love, will be featured on the holiday album.

Cher previously compared her newest album to other projects.

"I've made so many albums, and some of the ones I thought were as good as I could, like an album of mine, weren’t hits. And then other ones that I was not that excited about [were]," Cher told Paper Magazine.

CHER, 77, SHARES HER SECRETS TO STAYING YOUTHFUL

"So, I like this album. I’m not a Cher fan, but I like doing it."

The "Goddess of Pop" recently admitted she didn’t like the sound of her own voice.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

She candidly spoke out about her unique sound and called her voice "weird."

"I just never liked my voice that much. If I had my choice, I probably would have another one, but I didn’t get my choice. I got my mother’s voice," she added.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"It's weird. It doesn't sound like a man, it doesn't sound like a woman. I'm somewhere more in between. I have this strange style."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fans may recognize the iconic singer’s signature voice from her hit tracks "I Got You Babe," "If I Could Turn Back Time," "Strong Enough" and more.