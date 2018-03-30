Vice President Dick Cheney (search) says the United States will risk another terrorist attack if voters make the wrong choice on Election Day, suggesting Sen. John Kerry (search ) would follow a pre-Sept. 11 policy of reacting defensively.

"It's absolutely essential that eight weeks from today, on Nov. 2, we make the right choice, because if we make the wrong choice then the danger is that we'll get hit again and we'll be hit in a way that will be devastating from the standpoint of the United States," Cheney told supporters at a town-hall meeting Tuesday.

Democrats reacted quickly.

"Dick Cheney's scare tactics crossed the line today, showing once again that he and George Bush will do anything and say anything to save their jobs," said a statement issued by vice presidential candidate John Edwards (search ).

"Protecting America from vicious terrorists is not a Democratic or Republican issue and Dick Cheney and George Bush should know that. John Kerry and I will keep America safe, and we will not divide the American people to do it."

Cheney's Chant: Truth or Scare?

A sample of your responses:

Its a truth because John Kerry is untested when it comes to his response to terrorism, as George Bush is doing an excellent job and I feel safer with him in the oval office

John L.

Las Vegas, NV

Seems to me that the Vice President saying that if you don't vote for him and Bush there will be more terrorism is a terrorist threat in and of itself.

Luann W.

Bristol, NY

The statement by Vice President Dick Cheney is both a scare and a realistic statement. Just because it scares you does not make it untrue.

Bill Thrasher

GA

Cheney's Chant? True. If I were a terrorist, I'd be praying for a Kerry victory in November.

Barry B.

Pleasant View, TN

I think Cheney was right to say what he did. John Kerry hasn't shown any leadership with Iraq and terror. Just changing opinions. He would have to check polls to see what to do if we were attached.

Inez H.

Alexandria, PA

Trying to get John Kerry to stick to a position is like trying to pin Jello to a wall. Dick Cheney spoke from the heart.

Margaret

Commack, NY

