Charlie Sheen's neighbor pleads not guilty to felony assault after allegedly attacking actor at Malibu home

Charlie Sheen's alleged attacker pleaded not guilty to felony assault Tuesday in a Los Angeles courtroom.

Electra Schrock, 47, was charged with one count of assault "by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury," the LA County District Attorney confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"Court set bail at the scheduled amount of $75,000 without prejudice."

CHARLIE SHEEN ATTACKED BY NEIGHBOR IN ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON: POLICE

Schrock was initially supposed to be arraigned before Christmas, but remained in custody at the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood due to transportation issues preventing her from a court appearance in Van Nuys.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Deputies responded to an incident in Malibu on Wednesday, Dec. 20 regarding a battery/disturbance call.

"Upon contacting the parties involved, deputies identified Charlie Sheen as a victim of assault," authorities confirmed to Fox News Digital at the time.