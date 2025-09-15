Charlie Sheen's former madam Heidi Fleiss says she's nothing like convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Charlie Sheen's madam, Heidi Fleiss, was adamant that her position facilitating consensual sex between like-minded adults was nothing like Ghislaine Maxwell's alleged role in Jeffrey Epstein's life.

In the Netflix docuseries "aka, Charlie Sheen," the actor recalled being impressed with Fleiss after first meeting at a bar in Hollywood.

Fleiss, 59, still harbored some resentment toward Sheen more than three decades after her prostitution ring was uncovered, in part due to traveler's checks Sheen used to pay for services.

"Otherwise, it never would have come out," Fleiss said in the documentary. "I wouldn’t have said anything. I’ve never said anything about anyone."

CLINT EASTWOOD CONVINCED CHARLIE SHEEN TO GO TO REHAB AFTER FAMILY INTERVENTION LED BY MARTIN SHEEN

One year into his sobriety, Sheen claimed he drank a beer from Nicolas Cage's fridge to celebrate the milestone, which also coincided with his father's birthday.

He proceeded to take a walk down memory lane, and recalled becoming a regular at On the Rox, a joint located above The Roxy nightclub, a celebrity hotspot located on Sunset Boulevard.

"The place was a little sketchy, but it was the spot. There was one night, there was a group of girls there that I hadn't seen there before," Sheen said.

"And lined up properly, they were each hotter than the other and dressed nicely and wearing all the right accessories. They would always wind up back at this one table, and at the head of the table was a gal that seemed like she was kind of, for lack of a better description – like their chaperone."

CHARLIE SHEEN FELT ‘RELIEF’ WHEN DIAGNOSED WITH HIV AFTER YEARS OF WILD, DRUG-FUELED CRAZINESS

Sheen added, "She wasn't trying to prove anything or impress anyone."

He spoke to one of the women, but was turned down in his attempt at making plans after the bar. The woman allegedly told him, "Well, that's where it gets a little tricky. I gotta go talk to my friend and see what that looks like for us."

"I'm thinking, that's kind of strange … you come here with your mom or whatever? Then it clicks … OK these are call girls, and that lady over there is their madam," Sheen said. "Ya, actually that stuff never bothered me. In fact, I lost my virginity to a girl when I was 15 years old. I borrowed dad's credit card to pay for it."

That fateful night at On the Rox is when Sheen first met Heidi Fleiss.

"I'm not going to start naming all the actors I dealt with, but everyone you think is doing it – is doing it – and big deal what guy doesn't want to get laid," Fleiss said. "And, they're paying for adults, doing adult things. It's not Jeffrey Epstein like, pedophile thing. I wasn't Ghislaine Maxwell driving around junior high schools – there's none of that."

Fleiss was arrested and charged with five counts of pandering in 1993. When the case went to trial, a jury convicted her on three counts, which resulted in a three-year sentence.

"She was really cool, she was really smart, she was pretty business savvy," Sheen said. "She had a decent sense of humor, she was never sloppy."

On the other hand, Fleiss had a few choice words about her former client.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Charlie is a cry-baby, p---y b---h," Fleiss declared. "I'd been on the cover of Time with the Manson girls. I'm in the criminal category. People remember the criminals, that's what they know."

She added, "I knew I would get arrested one day for running an illegal consensual sex empire, but I didn't think it would ever happen the way it happened."

Fleiss recalled cops finding traveler's checks from Sheen in her planner, which is the "only way" he would have ever been associated with the former madam.

"That's the part that I couldn't talk my way out of," Sheen said of the checks. "I had meetings with the US Attorney, and they said, 'Look we will grant you immunity, but you have to roll on her."

"And so, you know, I don’t want to be a rat, but there was really no other way out of it."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Fleiss, on the other hand, believed the "Two and a Half Men" actor could have played it cool.

"Robert Mitchum, he was arrested for marijuana. They said, ‘Tell us your dealer.’ And he said, ‘Charge me the crime.’ Charlie should have said, ‘Charge me with the crime,’" Fleiss said. "He’s a crybaby rich boy. He’s a rich kid from Malibu. They’re not gonna do s--- to him. He’s Charlie Sheen. He was at his peak then. They’re not gonna do anything to him. Are you kidding me?"

Sheen noted in the documentary, "They threatened me. They said, ‘Just so you know, it’s a misdemeanor to hire a gal, but if you get a couple gals and give one to your buddy, that's pandering and that's three-to-five. I said, ‘No I will never pay for gals for my pals.’"

The "Major League" star testified during the trial that he spent more than $50,000 in three years soliciting prostitutes from Fleiss. Upon hearing that the government was pursuing tax evasion charges against Fleiss, Sheen said he "sat with that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I felt like that that really was kind of on her at that point," Sheen said.

The conviction was overturned in 1996, but a federal tax-evasion case the following year resulted in a 20-month stint in a California prison.