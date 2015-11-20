Charlie Sheen writing a memoir

Days after revealing that he is HIV-positive, Charlie Sheen has announced that he's writing a memoir.

The "Two and a Half Men" alum has received several offers from publishing companies to tell his own story, Us Weekly reports.

Sheen's interview with Matt Lauer, in which he admitted that he had been diagnosed as HIV-positive four years ago, aired live on the "Today" show on Tuesday. Though the actor insisted that he has been upfront with all of his sexual partners about his diagnosis, several former lovers have come forward saying they had no idea about his status and plan to sue.

Sheen also said on "Today" that he has paid out millions of dollars over the years to former partners in exchange for their silence about his HIV diagnosis.

