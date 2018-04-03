Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan split prompts look at their relationship timeline

Channing Tatum and his wife Jenna Dewan Tatum stunned fans this week when they announced their decision to split up.

The couple broke the news in social media posts Monday.

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible," they shared.

The news comes after nearly nine years of marriage -- and a number of box office successes along the way.

Read on for a look at some memorable moments from the couple’s personal and professional lives.

“Step Up” beginnings

Tatum and Dewan met on the set of their hit 2006 movie "Step Up," a dance movie in which the duo played high school students who came from different lifestyles but fell in love with one another.

Earlier this year, Dewan shared a video of the couple meeting in an audition for the film "circa 2005" on YouTube.

“This is the beginning of so many amazing things for me in my life and wanted to share!” she wrote.

Dewan told Ellen Generes about her and her co-star back in 2017.

"He did this whole thing where he didn't want to be in a relationship, so I was like, 'Look, if you want to date other people and be free, that's fine, but we're not going to hang out and watch movies," she said at the time, per E!. "You've got to figure out what you want, because I know I want to be in a relationship with you.'"

Several days later, Tatum showed up at her door after a night out drinking with dancers from the movie, according to her account.

"So he comes down to my hotel room a 2 a.m., and he's banging on the door, and I'm like, 'What is going on?!'" she explained.

Dewan said she opened the door to find Tatum in "underwear, a sombrero and Ugg boots, and he's like, 'Let's do this.'"

Engagement and marriage

Tatum asked Dewan to marry him in early September 2008, People reported at the time.

Citing a source, the publication wrote that he popped the question “in Maui in front of close friends invited under the radar to surprise Dewan.”

The couple later wed on July 11, 2009, with Tatum sharing photos of the nuptials on Instagram.

Box office hits

Tatum's fame skyrocketed when he and Dewan were a couple.

He starred in the 2009 action flick “G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra,” which made more than $302 million around the world on an estimated budget of $175 million, according to iMDb.

The romance "Dear John" proved another success.

Tatum and actress Amanda Seyfried starred in the movie, which hit U.S. theaters ahead of Valentine’s Day 2010. The romance grossed more than $80 million in the U.S. alone on an approximate budget of $25 million, iMDb says.

The year 2012 was another big one for Tatum: three of his films -- the romance “The Vow,” cop action comedy “21 Jump Street” and stripper film “Magic Mike” -- were successful.

Tatum later returned for the sequels “22 Jump Street” and “Magic Mike XXL,” which came out in 2014 and 2015.

Everly's birth

The couple hit another milestone in 2012: it was reported in December of that year that they were expecting a child together.

The couple’s daughter Everly was born in London on May 31, 2013, People reported in June 2013.

Checking in

Tatum in 2013 revealed a method he and his wife used to see how they were doing.

"Jenna and I have a trick we use to check in with each other," Tatum told ELLE in an interview published in July 2013. "We say, "On a scale of one to 10, how much do you love me right now?" It's not as romantic as you think. Sometimes it's like, 'I love you at a six right now. I have an issue, and you asked. So now I'm going to tell you…'"

Spooky star

The supernatural television show "Witches of East End" premiered on Lifetime in October 2013, with Dewan in a starring role. The show ran for a total of two seasons.

'Love and light'

“Another year of love and light..couldn't ask for anything more,” Tatum wrote on what marked the couple’s fifth year together as a married couple. “Thanks everyone for the anniversary wishes!”

Face-off

The twosome appeared on a January 2016 episode of "Lip Sync Battle" with one another. Dewan poked fun at a dance routine made famous by her husband in "Magic Mike" -- while Tatum busted out his best Beyonce impersonation.

That same month, Tatum praised his wife in an Instagram post.

"If it wasn't for her I would have never even found the path much less stayed on it and not flown off in flaming truck of dynamite singing devil went down to Georgia. Hahahaha. To my light. I love you," he wrote.

Father's Day message

Dewan gushed about Tatum in a Father's Day post in 2017.

"We couldn't love this daddy more! You are all heart and we are so grateful for you every day❤️❤️," she wrote.

Time to shine

The dance competition program “World of Dance” kicked off on NBC in May 2017, with Dewan serving as host. A second season is set to air in May 2018.

Birthday praise

Tatum shared a photo of his wife on Instagram in December 2017 for her birthday.

“This creature is one more year beautiful. The transformation she invoked this year has been something they only write about in books of fairytale and magic,” Tatum wrote.

Admitting to struggles

In a February 2018 interview with Health Magazine, Dewan opened up about real-life marital struggles that people may not see beyond the Hollywood lights.

“When people say you guys have such a perfect life, I want to scream and tell them no one’s perfect," Dewan admitted. "I think there are such things as great fits. It is a great fit as long as you are growing together, and I think up until this point we’ve really grown together. Even if one starts to grow, the other catches up and vice versa. But I think a couple needs to be conscious and to want to do the work and be willing to look at the parts of you that need work. Both of us have been pretty aware and willing to do that.”

Dewan told the publication that she and her husband are "not perfect."

"Are you kidding? We fight like other couples, we disagree about things, we have days where we don’t really like each other," she said.

'Different paths for now'

"We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple," Tatum and Dewan revealed in April 2, 2018, social media posts. "We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. "Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."

The news comes after Tatum and Dewan made their most recent appearance at the Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards in March 2018.

Fox News’ Nicole Darrah, Morgan M. Evans, Kathleen Joyce and The Associated Press contributed to this report.