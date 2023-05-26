Celine Dion cancels all tour dates amid health battle with incurable neurological disorder

Celine Dion has officially announced the cancelation of her Courage World Tour after her continuous battle with an incurable neurological disorder.

The iconic 55-year-old singer took to Instagram to update fans on her health condition.

"It is with tremendous disappointment that we have to announce today the cancelation of the Courage World Tour," Dion began her in-depth post.

"I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%," she added.

"It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up … and I can’t wait to see you again!"

The "My Heart Will Go On" singer stunned fans in December when she revealed that she had been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, which she noted, "affects something like one in a million people."

Stiff person syndrome is defined by the Cleveland Clinic as "a rare autoimmune movement disorder that affects the central nervous system (the brain and spinal cord). People with this condition first experience a stiffening of the muscles of their trunk followed, over time, by the development of stiffness and rigidity in the legs and other muscles in the body."

Dion continued to inform fans how they can get refunded for their tickets.

"Tickets purchased for the forty-two cancelled dates will be refunded via the original point of sale. For further ticket inquiries or options, ticketholders should reach out to their original point of purchase."

Last year, Dion emotionally told her fans in an Instagram video that she had been experiencing problems with her mobility, and the condition also affected her voice.

"While we're still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what has been causing all of the spasms I've been having," she said. "Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to."

In January 2022, Dion announced she was canceling the rest of the North American tour dates on her "Courage" tour due to "severe and persistent muscle spasms" that left her unable to perform.

Following her announcement, Dion's tour dates for Feb. 24 to April 11, 2023, were rescheduled for March 6 to April 22, 2024, and her summer performances from May 31 to July 17, 2023, were canceled.

Dion fought back tears as she directly addressed her fans, saying, "I miss you so much. I miss seeing all of you — being on the stage, performing for you.

"I always give 100 percent when I do my shows," she told fans in the previous video. "But my condition is not allowing me to give you that right now. For me to reach you again, I have no choice but to concentrate on my health at this moment."

"And I have hope that I'm on the road to recovery. This is my focus. And I'm doing everything that I can to recuperate."

