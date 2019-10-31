7 times celebs shared too much information

Stars are just like the rest of us, even when it comes to their private lives.

They've got relationships, mishaps and more that they try to keep out of the public eye. Well, most do, anyway.

But a handful are much more open about their lives -- sometimes too open.

Here's your breakdown of seven times celebrities shared way too much information:

1. Suzanne Somers' sex life

The former "Three's Company" star, 73, recently went the TMI route in talking about what she and her husband do in their free time.

She revealed to The Daily Mail that she and Alan Hamel use "shots of PT-141" to put them in the mood, and that leads to sex twice a day.

2. Miley Cyrus talks Liam Hemsworth's game

Miley Cyrus has never been one to shy away from sensitive topics, and the anatomy of Liam Hemsworth, now her ex-husband, certainly falls into that category.

Last December, Cyrus, 26, responded to an Instagram post claiming, "No man has all five: Good d—k game, empathy, a height above 5'9, no h—s, common sense."

Cyrus was quick to comment, saying, "Mine does! Don't give up!"

3. John Mayer's daily habits

Earlier this year, singer-songwriter John Mayer visited "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," where he played a game of Burning Questions.

When asked what three things he has to do every day, he answered: "Oh man, I have to make coffee before the breakfast is done in the microwave -- that's game number one -- work out and I have to look at naked people."

"Every day?" DeGeneres asked.

"Every day," the 42-year-old musician said.

4. Kim Kardashian "marinating"

Kim Kardashian has been very open about how hard pregnancy and conception were for her and her husband, Kanye West.

In a 2015 episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," the 39-year-old reality star shared intimate details about her and the "Ye" rapper's sex life while the couple were trying to conceive a sibling for their daughter, North.

"The doctor said when I have sex I have to lay down for, like, 10 to 20 minutes, so, I just had sex before you guys got here," Kim told her famous family. "He said it takes 10 minutes for a sperm to swim up there. I’m going to wait like five more minutes just for this to marinate inside of me."

5. Kristin Cavallari's "major clogged ducts"

On an episode of "Very Cavallari," the show's namesake, Kristin, recounted the time that her husband, Jay Cutler, had to help her unclog her milk ducts.

"Jay had to get (the clogs) out for me," Cavallari, 32, revealed. "Like, sucking harder than he's ever sucked."

6. When Adele's stagefright got to her

Not many musicians achieve the level of success that Adele has -- multi-platinum records, sold-out concerts and the ability to talk about trips to the bathroom without anyone batting an eye.

During the first performance of her Adele Live 2016 tour, the 31-year-old songstress let the audience in on a little secret.

"I’ve been f--king sh--ting myself all day,” Adele said. “Bad bowel movements. I’ve had to have an Imodium.”

7. Emma Watson's favorite hair product

Emma Watson has found a hair product so magical it seems like something straight out of "Harry Potter."

In an interview with Into The Gloss, Watson, 29, talked about using fur oil head to toe to you-know-where.

"I’ll use that anywhere from the ends of my hair to my eyebrows to my pubic hair," she said. "It’s an amazing all-purpose product."