Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler discuss former NFL star's plans to 'open a butcher shop'

It's been two years since Jay Cutler last played in the NFL. Now the former Chicago Bears quarterback is sharing his new possible career plan with wife Kristin Cavallari.

In a clip from this Sunday's "Very Cavallari" episode, the couple is seen talking about the 36-year-old's future over dinner.

"So you know the other day how we were talking, and you were saying you want to do something now?" Cavallari, 32, asks her husband. "So have you given that any more thought?"

"I have," Cutler responds. "I was talking to [Chef] Mike [Kubiesa] about trying to open a butcher shop." As fans know, Kubiesa helped Cavallari create her 2018 cookbook "True Roots."

"It could be really cool," the Uncommon James mogul tells her husband, to which he quickly replies: "No, I'm doing it, so it's going to be cool."

As for how involved Cutler is going to be in his new business? The dad of three explains that he won't be doing any actual butchering, but jokes that he will be "micro-managing the s--t out of people."

"I think this is a huge step in the right direction," Cavallari added in an interview confessional of her husband's potential venture. "Let's be honest, everybody wins here. As long as he's doing something that he's passionate about, I'm really excited for him."

“Very Cavallari” airs Sundays at 10:00 p.m. ET on E!