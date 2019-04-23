Kristin Cavallari says she doesn't feel the 'support' from Jay Cutler: ‘We gotta get back on the same page’

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are trying to work on their marriage issues.

In a clip from this Sunday's "Very Cavallari" episode, the couple is seen talking about the current state of their relationship while taking a boat ride.

"Listen, the other day, you know how we had the conversation about how I haven't really been able to make time for you?" Cavallari, 32, asks her husband of nearly six years. "So I left that conversation and I was thinking about it and I was kind of like, 'Hang on a second. Why is this all my fault?'"

KRISTIN CAVALLARI ADMITS SHE AND JAY CUTLER HAVE 'PROBLEMS' IN THEIR MARRIAGE

"I just didn't feel like that was very fair," the reality star admits before going on to explain that she doesn't feel like Cutler, 35, supports her.

"I feel like if you were really supportive and really encouraging of everything I have going on, I would want to make time for you," she admitted. "It would be a different situation, but I feel like everything I have going on is a problem."

The former Chicago Bears quarterback agreed with his wife. "Yep. I just gotta do a better job. You're consumed with [Uncommon James] and you should be. That's how you're going to be successful and that's how you're going to run a good business.

"It is a lot of change this year," he continued. "You going from 0 to 60 and I just gotta deal with it."

KRISTIN CAVALLARI WANTS TO SEE A 'HILLS' AND 'VERY CAVALLARI' CROSSOVER EPISODE

In 2017, Cavallari launched her Nashville-based jewelry company Uncommon James, which quickly expanded to a home line, Uncommon James Home, and a children's collection, Little James.

The E! personality also noted that she and her husband, who last played in the NFL for the Miami Dolphins in 2017, "have basically switched roles."

"For sure. Completely," Cutler acknowledged. "Whenever I was playing football you didn't pressure me."

KRISTIN CAVALLARI SAYS JAY CUTLER UNCLOGGED HER MILK DUCTS IN TMI CLIP

"When you were playing football, I had to give up my whole life and I had to just live your life and I never gave you a hard time about it," Cavallari reminded her husband. "It just was what it was. I was at every game and I supported you and I did everything that I was supposed to do as a wife.

"I feel like since I've gotten really busy, I don't have that same support from you," she explained to her husband. "We gotta get back on the same page. I just don't feel like we're on the same page right now. We're having a really hard time seeing eye to eye."

"Okay. I can do that," Cutler assured his wife. "It'll be fine."

KRISTIN CAVALLARI REACTS TO JAY CUTLER ASKING HER ABOUT RETIREMENT

Cavallari and Cutler tied the knot in June 2013, 10 months after welcoming son Camden Jack. The pair are also parents to son, Jaxon Wyatt, and daughter, Saylor James.

“Very Cavallari” airs Sundays at 10:00 p.m. ET on E!