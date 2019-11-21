Democratic primary debate: Celebs react

After a day of impeachment hearings, all eyes in Hollywood seemed to be focused on the latest debate between the current crop of Democrats vying for the 2020 nomination against President Donald Trump.

Ten of the top Democratic presidential candidates for 2020 took the stage for the fifth time on Wednesday to duke it out in the penultimate debate before the New Year. Those who managed to qualify for MSNBC's all-female panel debate were: Amy Klobuchar, Cory Booker, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden, Andrew Yang, Tulsi Gabbard and Tom Steyer.

Outspoken celebrities took to Twitter in real-time to share their thoughts on how everyone performed.

Comedian Sarah Silverman kicked things off with a joke about new poll front-runner, Buttigieg. She wrote: “Mayor Pete would look so hot with a mustache oh crap is that okay to say I say it with total respect for his mind #DemDebate."

Actress Jane Lynch commented on the somewhat uneventful night by mentioning the setting, Tyler Perry's studio in Atlanta.

"Tweeps. I'm a superficial person. And the ladies' makeup is very good tonight. #DemocraticDebate," she wrote. "And how about that lighting? @tylerperry 's studio. Top notch."

"That #ManchurianCandidate @TulsiGabbard is on that debate stage and @JulianCastro isn’t makes my want to flip tables. That’s it. That’s the tweet. #DemDebate," wrote actress Yvette Nicole Brown.

"Damn! Steyer needs to take one of his millions and invest it in his teeth. Ask Joe who did his new chompers. #DemDebate," wrote comedian Wanda Sykes.

"Tulsi: Do you know what else “aloha” means? GOODBYE," wrote a sarcastic George Takei.

"There is no doubt in my mind that Tulsi Gabbard would join 'The Masked Singer,'" wrote comedian Billy Eichner.