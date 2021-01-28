Celebrities react to Cicely Tyson's death: 'This is an extraordinary loss'

Celebrities are paying tribute to Emmy award-winning actress Cicely Tyson, who died at the age of 96 on Thursday.

"Rest in power, Cicely Tyson. Thank you for your life, your love, your light," Amanda Gorman wrote on Twitter.

Shonda Rhimes took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late actress.

"She was an extraordinary person. And this is an extraordinary loss. She had so much to teach. And I still have so much to learn. I am grateful for every moment. Her power and grace will be with us forever. #cicelytyson," said Rhimes.

"This one hurts, today we honor and celebrate the life of one of the greatest to ever do it. Thank you Cicely Tyson. Rest in great power," Zendaya wrote on social media.

"Thank you for walking through the world the way you did. You gave us 96 years of class, grace, craft, and Black beauty," actress Lena Waithe wrote.

Gayle King shared a touching video and simply said, "Thank you Cicely Tyson… for everything…"

"America has had a lot of great actresses, but none greater than Cicely Tyson. Rest in Power," wrote actress Cynthia Nixon.

Actor George Takei chimed in, stating, "Cicely Tyson has passed. She led a pioneering career in film, a remarkable feat for an African American woman born 96 years ago. An Emmy and Tony award winning actress, her career on screen and on stage stretched an incredible seven decades. We will miss you dearly, Cicely. RIP."

Viola Davis penned a lengthy tribute to the actress on social media, stating, "I'm devastated. My heart is just broken. I loved you so much!! You were everything to me! You made me feel loved and seen and valued in a world where there is still a cloak of invisibility for us dark chocolate girls.

"You gave me permission to dream....because it was only in my dreams that I could see the possibilities in myself," Davis continued. " I'm not ready for you to be my angel yet. But...I also understand that it's only when the last person who has a memory of you dies, that you'll truly be dead. In that case, you will be immortal.

"Thank you for shifting my life. Thank you for the long talks. Thank you for loving me. Rest well," Davis concluded along with broken heart emojis.