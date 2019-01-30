Celebrities mercilessly mock Howard Schultz's 2020 presidential ambitions

Following the announcement by former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz that he is giving serious consideration to an independent run for president in 2020, outspoken political celebrities far and wide have taken to social media to voice their displeasure with the news.

Schultz sent out a tweet on Sunday declaring that he’s “seriously considering running for president as a centrist independent.” He then appeared on a “60 Minutes” interview where he declared his intention and questioned Donald Trump’s fitness for office, prompting a response for the president on Twitter.

Since his announcement, comedians and outspoken celebrities have been making hay out of his ambitions for the White House, slamming both his qualifications and the notion that a “centrist” can have a real shot at winning.

“If you’re bored with life @HowardSchultz, may I suggest building homes for the world’s poor with Jimmy Carter? Or using your billions like Bill Gates to help fight malaria? Or even crocheting in your spare time? Much better than working out your existential crisis in an election,” wrote former “Star Trek” actor George Takei.

Bette Midler noted that Schultz wealth may make him out-of-touch with common Americans.

"#HowardSchultz is a reminder of how wealthy, opinionated white guys are just like Starbucks: there’s one on every f---ing corner," she wrote.

She continued: "#HowardSchultz says healthcare for everyone is 'not American.' The only thing that could make that more perfect is if he said it from a platinum bathtub while bathing in liquid gold."

Comedian Michael Ian Black tweeted his sarcastic support for Schultz.

"Howard Schultz is what this country needs - a rich guy with no governmental experience. Vote Schultz!"

"This is Us" star Ken Olin asked fans to retweet a statement asking Schultz not to run, which quickly received more than 11,000 retweets.

"Join me & retweet this message to @HowardSchultz," he wrote. "DON’T run for President. You will not win. You will, however, almost certainly damage our chances of electing a qualified woman or man to replace Trump. And America cannot afford another four years of this catastrophic debacle."

Comedian Patton Oswalt mocked the "centrist" part of Schultz's announcement.

"I am also mulling a run as a far-left conservative centrist Resocialcratian," he wrote.

Mia Farrow took a similar approach to Olin, imploring Schultz not to take away Democratic votes against Donald Trump.

"With all due respect, please dont run. You will take precious votes away from the Democrats in the most important election of my lifetime. Remember Ralph Nader. Run as a democrat if you want. We need to beat Trump," she wrote.

Bill Maher had some more blunt talk for Schultz.

"Really? The coffee guy wants to be president? Just because you had one profitable insight - people will overpay for coffee - doesn't mean you can run the world. Govt is a different animal, can we please get a pro in there?"

"If I were him, I’d just scroll down through these comments and save myself the listening tour trip," tweeted "Westworld" actor Jeffrey Wright.

Rob Reiner also discussed the poor reception independent candidates have historically seen in the past.

"Nader gave US Bush in 2000. Gore won by over 500K. Would’ve had 15-20 yr. jump on global warming & no 1mil. killed in Iraq. Stein helped give US Trump. Hillary had 3 mil. more votes. Now Schultz wants to give the incompetent criminal moron a 2nd term. Curb your ego! Don’t run!"

HOWARD SCHULTZ SAYS HES'SERIOUSLY CONSIDERING RUNNING 4 PRESIDENT'.WELL,IM “SERIOUSLY CONSIDERING NEVER GOING 2 STARBUCKS AGAIN”‼️" wrote Cher. "trump was narcissistic crooked businessman who knew NOTHING about Politics or Being President. DO WE WANT A REPUBLICAN IN🐑🐑CLOTHING⁉️ #BSINDY

Eric Idle pulled no punches in discussing what he perceived to be Schultz's lack of qualifications for the job.

"Yes no more f---ing businessmen in government pretending to be populist because they can sell coffee..." he wrote.

Comedian Dana Gould drew the obvious comparison between Schultz and Donald Trump saying, "A lot of people are dead set agsinst a presidential run by Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, but maybe it’s time we tried having the government led by a wealthy business guy who doesn’t know what he’s doing."

Comedian and podcast host Jon Lovett commented on the absurdity of the immediate backlash Schultz's announcement received.

"This catastrophic little press tour by @howardschultz is a good lesson - no matter who you are or what you achieve, you need people in your life who will roll their eyes at you when you deserve it."