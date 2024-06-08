Kate Middleton breaks silence, apologizes for missing Trooping The Colour rehearsal amid ongoing cancer battle

Kate Middleton has broken her silence ahead of the annual Trooping the Colour parade next weekend in honor of King Charles III's birthday.

On Saturday, the Irish Guards shared a letter from the Princess of Wales — who is currently undergoing cancer treatment — in which she expressed her regret for not being able to attend the rehearsal held on June 8.

"I wanted to write and let you know how proud I am of the entire Regiment ahead of the Colonel’s review and Trooping of the Colour. I appreciate everyone trooping this year has been practicing for months and dedicating many hours to ensuring their uniforms and drill are immaculate," Middleton’s letter, which was shared on on X, read.

"Being your colonel remains a great honor and I am very sorry that I'm unable to take the salute at this year's Colonel's Review," she continued. "Please pass my apologies to the whole Regiment, however I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon. Please send my very best wishes and good luck to all involved."

The Princess of Wales signed the letter as "Colonel Catherine."

"The Irish Guards were deeply touched to receive a letter from our Colonel, Her Royal Highness, The Princess of Wales this morning. We continue to wish Her Royal Highness well in her recovery and send Her our very best wishes. Quis Separabit @KensingtonRoyal @ArmyInLondon," the Irish Guards wrote on X alongside images of the letter.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for Kensington Palace confirmed to Fox News Digital that the Princess of Wales will not attend the traditional Colonel's Review to take the salute on June 8. Instead, she will continue to focus on her recovery.

The honor will fall to Lieutenant General James Bucknall, KCB, CBE. Kensington Palace hasn't officially announced whether the princess will attend this year's Trooping the Colour.

"King Charles and Prince William have repeatedly stressed to the Princess of Wales that she should feel no pressure to return to public duty until she is ready," Kinsey Schofield, host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, recently told Fox News Digital.

"The palace won’t officially give us any indication of a potential Catherine return. It is up to their doctors and ultimately Catherine’s choice," she added.

Middleton has been keeping a low profile since she publicly announced her diagnosis in March.

"It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family," she said in a video. "But I’ve had a fantastic medical team who’ve taken great care of me, for which I’m so grateful."

Kate added that after cancer was discovered, she was advised to undergo "preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment." She said she had told her three children – Princes George, 10, and Louis, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 9.

"I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits," said the royal. "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance, too, as is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both."

She also mentioned her work, saying it "has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I move on. But, for now, I must focus on making a full recovery."

"The princess is not expected to return to work until it's cleared by her medical team. Early childhood will continue to be central to her public work," a Kensington Palace spokesperson told Fox News Digital at the time.

While there's speculation if Middleton will return to her royal duties or not, Christopher Andersen, author of "The King." recently told Fox News Digital that he has "no doubt" the Princess will make a comeback when she's ready.

"Kate is undergoing cancer, and it’s perfectly understandable that she’s out of the picture for the moment," he said. "There is no doubt in my mind that Kate will return to public life once she’s satisfied that she’s done everything her doctors have told her to do to defeat her illness."

"Kate is all about her family, but she is also all about duty to her country," Andersen continued. "She is keenly aware of the roles she plays as Princess of Wales, the future queen, wife of a future king and mother to a future monarch. Kate didn’t spend 10 years waiting to land her prince so that she could eventually recede into the shadows."

