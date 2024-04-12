Celebrity couples like Bruce Willis and Demi Moore who have maintained strong friendship after divorce

Many messy divorces of Hollywood elites have played out publicly with no sign of reconciliation in sight. In other cases, celebrities continued to support one another even after their relationships ended.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have become the poster couple for supportive ex-spouses, spending time together with their children and their respective spouses.

Other Hollywood couples have taken a similar approach to divorce. Here are a few high-profile couples who remain friendly even after divorcing.

1. Bruce Willis and Demi Moore

Willis and Moore remained close after their divorce.

Willis and Moore wed in 1987. In the time they were a pair, they welcomed three daughters — Rumer, Scout and Tallulah. The two finalized their divorce in 2000.

After their divorce, they both moved on with other partners. Willis married Emma Heming Willis in 2009 and welcomed two more children, Mabel and Evelyn. Moore married Ashton Kutcher in 2005, but the two divorced in 2013.

"We have three children whom we will continue to raise together, and we’re probably as close now as we ever were," the "Die Hard" star told Rolling Stone in 2000. "We realize we have a lifelong commitment to our kids. Our friendship continues. The institution has been set aside."

The two have spent countless holidays together with their family and have supported each other at numerous movie premieres. They even isolated together during COVID.

2. Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, the couple who brought popularity to the term "conscious uncoupling," a are co-parents and good friends.

The two married in 2003 and announced their split in 2014. In that time, they welcomed two children, Apple and Moses.

"I think Chris and I were meant to be together and have our kids," Paltrow told People in 2019. "But our relationship is much better like this — friends and co-parents and family."

The "Goop" founder married Brad Falchuk in 2018.

Martin is engaged to actress Dakota Johnson. The two have been dating since 2017.

3. Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s split was rocky at first, but time has seemed to heal their relationship.

Aniston and Pitt divorced in 2005 after five years of marriage.

"Jen and I still maintain a deep friendship and have a lot of life together that isn't erased in any way," Pitt said in 2007 in an interview with V magazine. "I don't know how better to have handled [it]. My view was, this was no one's business in the end — at least in matters of the heart. The thing guiding me then was, you don't know how many days you have, and you need life to be everything you need it to be."

"My marriages, they've been very successful, in [my] personal opinion," Aniston told People in 2019. "And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness doesn't exist within that arrangement anymore."

In February 2019, Pitt was a guest at Aniston’s 50th birthday party. The two went viral for their interaction at the 2020 SAG Awards.

"Brad and I are buddies, we're friends," Aniston told Howard Stern’s Sirius XM show. "And we speak, and there's no oddness at all, except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be or assumed there to be."

4. Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman

Drew Barrymore often talks about her exes on her talk show, "The Drew Barrymore Show."

Before Barrymore’s divorce from Will Kopelman in 2016, after four years of marriage, they welcomed daughters Olive and Frankie.

"I am co-parenting with someone," Barrymore told guest Kate Hudson on her show in January 2023. "And although we might not be married anymore, and he’s even married with his beautiful new wife, Allie [Michler], our wonderful stepmother, we’re in a daily engagement, and our relationship has never been better.

"We should champion our exes, and you don’t have to be best friends, especially if they have a new person in their life."

Barrymore has also seemed to keep things friendly with ex-husband Tom Green, who she was with from 2001 to 2002. They reunited on her show in September 2020.

5. Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz

Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz remained friends after their divorce. The two got divorced in 1993 after six years of marriage. In that time, they welcomed daughter Zoë Kravitz.

Bonet got remarried many years after their divorce to Jason Momoa in 2017, but the two divorced in 2022. In the time they were together, Kravitz had only positive things to say about Momoa and Bonet.

"We're like brother and sister. After Lisa and I separated, we learned to find a new relationship," Kravitz told People in February 2019. "Then I met Jason when they got together, and I love him. He loves my kid, and I love their kids, and we're all one big family. It's beautiful."

"People can’t believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë’s mom, how we all relate," Kravitz told Men’s Health in November 2020. "We just do it because that’s what you do. You let love rule, right? I mean, obviously, after a breakup, it’s work — it takes some work and time, healing and reflection, etc. But as far as Jason and I? Literally the moment we met, we were like, ‘Oh, yeah. I love this dude.’"

Even after Bonet and Momoa split, Kravitz has continued to talk highly of them both.

"We're family. We will be family," he told People of Momoa in February 2024. "There's no judgment."

6. Chris Pratt and Anna Faris

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris were married for eight years before they split in August 2017. They are good friends and co-parents to son Jack.

In May 2018, Faris told Marie Claire they "have a great relationship." Their relationship seems to only be growing stronger.

"We're all getting much closer, and I so appreciate that," Faris told People in November 2022. "They're very protective of me, and I want to be very protective of them. I so appreciate their support."

The Marvel star married Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2019, and Faris married Michael Barrett in 2021.

7. Courteney Cox and David Arquette

Courteney Cox will always be there for David Arquette.

The two met on the set of "Scream" and got married in 1999, during the peak of Cox’s "Friends" fame.

Their relationship ultimately ended in divorce, which was finalized in 2013. The two have continued to star in multiple "Scream" movies since their split and have called each other a "best friend" on numerous occasions.