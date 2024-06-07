Expand / Collapse search
Reese Witherspoon’s real name even confuses her co-stars, Jelly Roll's felonies prevent gigs abroad

Marvel star Evangeline Lilly fulfills wish to leave Hollywood, Jake Gyllenhaal uses legally blind status as an advantage while acting

By Fox News Staff
Published
Reese Witherspoon split with Jelly Roll

Reese Witherspoon's co-star forgot her real name, Jelly Roll's felonies are preventing big career move. (Getty Images)

'SO WEIRD' - Reese Witherspoon’s real name even confuses her co-stars: ‘Oh, that’s right!’

'WORKING ON IT' - Jelly Roll says his felonies prevent him from booking gigs overseas.

'PRAISE GOD' - Marvel star Evangeline Lilly fulfills wish to leave Hollywood.

'DARKO' SECRET - Jake Gyllenhaal uses legally blind status as an advantage while acting: 'Never known anything else.'

Jake Gyllenhaal in an orange stiped shirt and black jacket on the red carpet soft smiles

Jake Gyllenhaal is legally blind. (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

GOLDEN CHANGE - 'America's Got Talent' judge Simon Cowell makes show history with shocking move.

'QUIETER LIFE' - 'The Matrix' star Carrie-Anne Moss left Hollywood after 30 years: 'I'm happy.'

Actress Carrie-Ann Moss wears black dress on red carpet.

Carrie-Ann Moss left Los Angeles after living in the city for three decades. (Getty Images)

‘BABY REINDEER’ - 'Baby Reindeer' alleged inspiration sues Netflix for $170M.

ROYALLY AWKWARD - Queen Camilla, Brigitte Macron have awkward moment as royal rejects first lady's attempt to hold hands.

'DID NOT HURT HERSELF' - 'American Idol' alum Mandisa cause of death revealed; singer 'did not hurt herself,' says dad.

Mandisa smiling holding a microphone

Mandisa was found dead in her apartment in April.  (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for K-LOVE Fan Awards)

'PRETTY GOOD LIFE' - ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host Pat Sajak says game show allowed him to be a better father.

Trending